YAHOO!
Willmar woman sentenced to jail, five years of probation for malicious punishment of a child
— One half of a couple charged for the alleged abuse of two children is now in jail, and will serve five years of probation. Amanda Lynn Todd, 37, of Willmar, was sentenced Jan. 26 in Kandiyohi County District Court to immediately serve 90 days in jail for malicious punishment of a child — stemming from an investigation into severe bruising on the buttocks of two boys, ages 9 and 8.
Southern Minnesota News
Man turns himself in for drunk driving at Brown County Jail
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
98online.com
Assault Charge For Woman In Poultry Pummel
(TSG) FEBRUARY 2–A Minnesota woman was jailed yesterday for domestic assault after allegedly clobbering her boyfriend in the head with “a whole chicken,” according to cops who reported that the victim “still had some chicken residue in his hair” when they responded to his 911 call for assistance.
knuj.net
MORE DETAILS ON MANKATO JUVENILE OVERDOSES
krrw.com
Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) — Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
fox9.com
3 teenagers overdosed in Mankato; 3 arrested
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 9 – 15, 2023
Sherri Lynn Franks, Blue Earth: misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. Omar Ahmad Khamis Abdallah, Blaine: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 70/60, fees and fines $125. Julie Dawn Becker, Lincoln, Nebraska: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 71/60, fees and fines $135.
Southern Minnesota News
Appellate court upholds Hanska child molester’s conviction
The state appellate court has upheld the conviction of a Hanska child molester. A Brown County jury convicted Christopher Lee Konakowitz, 41, of two counts of felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in July 2021. District Court Judge Robert Docherty sentenced Konakowitz to consecutive sentences of 17 1/2 years and 3...
willmarradio.com
Two arrested after SWAT Team bust in Clara City
(Clara City MN-) On Thursday the Chippewa and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant in Clara City. The case originated in Kandiyohi County. The deputies were assisted by members of CEE-6 Regional Gang and Drug Task Force and The West Central SWAT Team. Stolen property and drugs were found inside the home at 614 1st Street in Clara City, and two people were arrested.
knuj.net
TWO ARRESTED IN ALCOHOL COMPLIANCE CHECKS IN NEW ULM
Two people face charges of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 after New Ulm police did alcohol compliance checks in New Ulm December 28. The criminal complaint says shortly before 1 pm, two buyers entered Orale Authentic Mexican Tacos and More on south Broadway New Ulm and ordered a mango White Claw. They told the server identified as Manuel Dominguez, Jr. of Fulda that they had forgotten their IDs in their car and would go get them. Dominguez told them that it was ok and brought the two their beverages. Law enforcement provided the two with $20 and a receipt of the purchase. Later that day around 2:50 pm, one buyer entered Walmart Liquor Store in New Ulm and grabbed a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka. The buyer told authorities the cashier identified in the complaint as Beverly Bean of New Ulm never asked about age or ID. Both charges are gross misdemeanors and both face a year in jail, a $3000 fine or both if convicted.
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
kfgo.com
Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in western Minnesota’s Kandiyohi County
myklgr.com
Six arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Kandiyohi and Sterns County drug raids
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Murder trial set to begin Monday in Windom
The trial for a Windom man charged with second-degree murder is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday. Ralph Leslie Apmann faces charges of “second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”. The charges stem from an incident in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom. For...
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
KEYC
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
myklgr.com
Next Redwood Falls elementary school referendum set for April 11 (updated)
On Aug. 9 of last year, Redwood Area Public School residents were asked to vote about whether to approve the district replacing Reede Gray Elementary School with an entirely new facility, at an estimated cost of about$47.5 million. The motion failed with 988 no votes and 896 yes votes, and...
