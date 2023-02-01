ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

WPD investigate hit and run

The Winchester Police Department is investigating a hit and run at Cody’s Auto on 32 West Cecil Street. A white mini van possibly an older style Honda Odyssey or Dodge Caravan driven by a woman described as a petite Asian female caused property damage at the Cecil Street location and drove away.
WINCHESTER, VA
Shore News Network

Woman charged for assault in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested and charged for an assault the occurred Thursday night. In response to the report of an assault at the 400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 12:30 pm, Cumberland Police Department officers responded. When the officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim. According to the victim, they had argued with Cassidy Richardson when he began to assault them. The victim also reported that Richardson jumped on their back and attacked them. Officers observed evidence of the assault and arrested Richardson. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and The post Woman charged for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store

LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
LURAY, VA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond

Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WPD make an arrest and seek a subject in a shooting incident

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the arrest of one suspect and seek another in a shots fired incident in Winchester. On Jan. 30 at approximately 3:45 p.m. the WPD responded to several calls reporting gunshots fired near the 1400 block of S. Braddock Street. Witnesses told Officers that shots...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies

Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NorthcentralPA.com

Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years

A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YAHOO!

Hampshire County man indicted by federal grand jury

Feb. 1—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jason Lee Gordon of Rio has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wsvaonline.com

Teenager charged in high speed chase

The Harrisonburg teenager who led authorities on a high-speed chase last week faces numerous charges, not just for this incident, but for several others that have happened in the last two years. Online records showed that Marquez Sly has been charged with 20 counts since he was found guilty of...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy