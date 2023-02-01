Read full article on original website
Cause Of Fire At A Detached Garage In Washington County Under Investigation
No one was injured, but two dogs perished in the fire. Fire at 18422 Mansfield Rd., Keedysville, Md. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Keedysville, Md (KM) The cause of a building fire in Washington County Friday night remains under investigation. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says...
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
WPD investigate hit and run
The Winchester Police Department is investigating a hit and run at Cody’s Auto on 32 West Cecil Street. A white mini van possibly an older style Honda Odyssey or Dodge Caravan driven by a woman described as a petite Asian female caused property damage at the Cecil Street location and drove away.
Woman charged for assault in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested and charged for an assault the occurred Thursday night. In response to the report of an assault at the 400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 12:30 pm, Cumberland Police Department officers responded. When the officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim. According to the victim, they had argued with Cassidy Richardson when he began to assault them. The victim also reported that Richardson jumped on their back and attacked them. Officers observed evidence of the assault and arrested Richardson. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and The post Woman charged for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store
LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond
Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
WPD make an arrest and seek a subject in a shooting incident
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the arrest of one suspect and seek another in a shots fired incident in Winchester. On Jan. 30 at approximately 3:45 p.m. the WPD responded to several calls reporting gunshots fired near the 1400 block of S. Braddock Street. Witnesses told Officers that shots...
Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies
Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
5-Year-Old Boy Flown To Trauma Center After Crash On Rt. 180 In Frederick County
Scenes from crash at Rt 180, Olive School Rd (Photos from Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.) Brunswick, Md (KM) A three-vehicle crash along Route 180 and Olive School Road northeast of Brunswick on Monday afternoon sent a five-year-old boy to the hospital. Brunswick Fire Officials say fire fighters and medics responded...
Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
Hampshire County man indicted by federal grand jury
Feb. 1—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jason Lee Gordon of Rio has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According...
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
Teenager charged in high speed chase
The Harrisonburg teenager who led authorities on a high-speed chase last week faces numerous charges, not just for this incident, but for several others that have happened in the last two years. Online records showed that Marquez Sly has been charged with 20 counts since he was found guilty of...
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office calls out ‘Lucas’ for going 116 mph in 55 zone
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With a bright red background, the sheriff’s office put a driver who received a speeding ticket on blast on its social media accounts Tuesday. The Facebook post and tweet from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office begin with “Dear Lucas,” addressing the person who received the ticket by his […]
