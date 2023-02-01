Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
CBS-FuboTV Flap Adds to Strains With Affiliates, Analyst Says
‘Logical to wonder’ if Paramount was willing to take lower retrans to improve cable-network terms, says Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo. The blackout of CBS affiliates on FuboTV reflects the increasing tension between broadcast networks and their affiliates as TV pivots to streaming. “Having worked around public and private...
nexttv.com
‘Night Court’ Stays in Session, as NBC Orders Second Season of Comedy
NBC has renewed comedy Night Court for a second season. The show premiered January 17 and is off to a hot start. NBC said it has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they...
nexttv.com
Netflix Is Telling Advertisers That Sign-Ups for Its New Tier Are Way Up ... But How Much Up?
January sign-ups for 'Basic with Ads' doubled November's uptake, Netflix has reportedly told clients. But doubled what exactly?. Netflix has reportedly told its advertising clients that sign-ups are perking up for its new partially ad-supported tier, with uptake for the $6.99 plan doubling in January vs. November, the month the tier launched.
nexttv.com
Fox Renews ‘The Cleaning Lady’
Fox has ordered season three of drama The Cleaning Lady. Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show, about a surgeon who finds an entirely new line of work after landing in America, as an executive producer and will be showrunner with Miranda Kwok. Season three is lined up for 2023-2024. “After...
