Benton County inmate found unresponsive
Inmate Timothy Plank was taken to Northwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway by Benton County Sheriff's Officer Internal Affairs Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.
KHBS
Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte
The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
nwahomepage.com
Missing woman found dead in Washington County
NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home. UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home. Benton County inmate found unresponsive. Benton County inmate found unresponsive. Alpha Phi Alpha Step Show at Arkansas Union...
Victim files civil complaint against former Beyond Meat COO and nose-biting suspect
The victim in a violent altercation following a Razorbacks football game last fall has filed a civil complaint against the defendant.
Two people killed in Clarksville truck crash
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clarksville, Ark. after colliding with a truck.
Dispatcher receives outpour of support after house fire
A Fayetteville Police Department dispatcher and her family lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 19. Since then, Natisha Claypool, also known as Tisha, said the community has poured out an abundance of support for her, her husband Jeremy, and her two kids.
Fort Smith man wanted by FBI, ATF; Accused of explosives possession
Federal agents are asking for help in locating for Fort Smith man who they claim illegally possessed explosives.
fourstateshomepage.com
Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d
NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
Public defenders assigned in Fayetteville capital murder case
A pair of public defenders have been named to serve as counsel for the defendant in an upcoming Fayetteville capital murder trial.
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/22
Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Deven Chappell of Magazine was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 29 at 1:41 a.m. and released on signature bond January 29 at 10:09 a.m. Chappell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Arresting agency – Sebastian...
YAHOO!
Fort Smith man sought on possession of explosives charge
Agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a man with ties to Pakistan and India who is wanted on an illegal explosives possession charge following a raid at his home Tuesday in south Fort Smith. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is sought by agents from the...
talkbusiness.net
FSPD does not use ‘Scorpion’ units because they can create ‘anger and distrust’
The type of “Scorpion” police unit that existed in Memphis and whose members were part of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, has no place in Fort Smith because they typically “foster anger and distrust,” said Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell. Five Memphis police...
KHBS
Mauricio Torres' third murder trial moves forward with jury selection
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Jury selection in the third murder trial for Mauricio Torres began Thursday, Feb. 2. It had been was scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 30 in Benton County, but was postponed due to winter weather, according to Benton County officials. Torres was found guilty of capital murder...
Fayetteville evening local post | Feb.2nd
Good evening, Fayetteville！ ☀️Enjoy today's evening post. Arkansas Lawmakers Move to Abolish Legislation Granting Licensure to Abortion Clinics. The Arkansas Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee voted in favour of a bill on Wednesday which, if passed, would wipe out the state legislation forcing any clinic, health center or other facility carrying out abortions to be certified by the state Department of Health. Read more.
