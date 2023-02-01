ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
FORT SMITH, AR
kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte

The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
WYANDOTTE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
WYANDOTTE, OK
nwahomepage.com

Missing woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d

NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
NOEL, MO
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/22

Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Deven Chappell of Magazine was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 29 at 1:41 a.m. and released on signature bond January 29 at 10:09 a.m. Chappell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Arresting agency – Sebastian...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
YAHOO!

Fort Smith man sought on possession of explosives charge

Agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a man with ties to Pakistan and India who is wanted on an illegal explosives possession charge following a raid at his home Tuesday in south Fort Smith. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is sought by agents from the...
FORT SMITH, AR
Local Daily

Fayetteville evening local post | Feb.2nd

Good evening, Fayetteville！ ☀️Enjoy today's evening post. Arkansas Lawmakers Move to Abolish Legislation Granting Licensure to Abortion Clinics. The Arkansas Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee voted in favour of a bill on Wednesday which, if passed, would wipe out the state legislation forcing any clinic, health center or other facility carrying out abortions to be certified by the state Department of Health. Read more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

