theriver953.com
Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
Woman charged for assault in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested and charged for an assault the occurred Thursday night. In response to the report of an assault at the 400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 12:30 pm, Cumberland Police Department officers responded. When the officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim. According to the victim, they had argued with Cassidy Richardson when he began to assault them. The victim also reported that Richardson jumped on their back and attacked them. Officers observed evidence of the assault and arrested Richardson. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and The post Woman charged for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
WHSV
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
Two judges charged after conspiring to help embattled former Judge Goldston avoid prosecution
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia Family Court judges are now facing charges after conspiring to help embattled former Family Court Judge Louise Goldston avoid prosecution after she illegally searched a man’s home during a divorce hearing on March 4, 2020. The revelation comes just days after...
theriver953.com
WPD investigate hit and run
The Winchester Police Department is investigating a hit and run at Cody’s Auto on 32 West Cecil Street. A white mini van possibly an older style Honda Odyssey or Dodge Caravan driven by a woman described as a petite Asian female caused property damage at the Cecil Street location and drove away.
theriver953.com
Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies
Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store
LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
theriver953.com
SCSO wanted fugitive has been apprehended
Shenandoah County Fugitive Jessie Lee Herald remained on the run for approximately two days before being apprehended by Shenandoah County Deputies Feb. 1. The New Market resident was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm according to the announcement from Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Herald also faces...
YAHOO!
Man found dead in Hampshire home had gunshot wound
Feb. 1—JUNCTION, W.Va. — A man found dead inside a burning Hampshire County home Saturday afternoon had an apparent gunshot wound to the head, West Virginia State Police said Wednesday. Jeffrey Boyd, 57, was found in the Larion Drive residence that caught fire about 2 p.m. The home...
wfmd.com
Cause Of Fire At A Detached Garage In Washington County Under Investigation
No one was injured, but two dogs perished in the fire. Fire at 18422 Mansfield Rd., Keedysville, Md. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Keedysville, Md (KM) The cause of a building fire in Washington County Friday night remains under investigation. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says...
theriver953.com
FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond
Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
969wsig.com
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
MSNBC
Biden commends aviators for shooting down Chinese spy balloon
President Biden stopped to speak with reporters in Hagerstown, Maryland, following news that the Chinese spy balloon has been shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, and commended the aviators for successfully taking it down. Feb. 4, 2023.
Berkeley County Schools IT operations limited after “security incident”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced that the county school system experienced a network outage that has limited IT operations throughout the district. Stephens said that the board office worked quickly to notify law enforcement agencies and began an investigation to...
West Virginia lab manager admits to lying about testing public water
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The co-owner of a West Virginia water laboratory on Monday pleaded guilty in federal court to submitting false results for a city’s public drinking water samples that were never tested, prosecutors said. Tenley Megan Miller reported that she tested water samples sent to her company, Reliance Laboratories Inc., by the city […]
wfmd.com
5-Year-Old Boy Flown To Trauma Center After Crash On Rt. 180 In Frederick County
Scenes from crash at Rt 180, Olive School Rd (Photos from Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.) Brunswick, Md (KM) A three-vehicle crash along Route 180 and Olive School Road northeast of Brunswick on Monday afternoon sent a five-year-old boy to the hospital. Brunswick Fire Officials say fire fighters and medics responded...
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
