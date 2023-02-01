Read full article on original website
mountaincitizen.com
Two arrested in Mingo County for drug trafficking
GOODMAN — Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) deputies Friday in Goodman Hollow just outside Williamson city limits. Hall was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession...
wchstv.com
Mingo County man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault and battery
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man apprehended by deputies Saturday is facing multiple felony charges. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, of Matewan has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault and two counts of obstructing an officer, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Beckley Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Vass sold...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
2 men in custody in Mingo County, West Virginia, drugs and gun bust
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested on Friday in Goodman Hollow, West Virginia for having large amounts of drugs and guns. Mingo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, OH, were allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall, Xanax. Both men […]
thelevisalazer.com
POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL
A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
WV man arrested for allegedly breaking into Pike residences, found in bed of one
A West Virginia man was arrested on various charges after he allegedly broke into two residences in South Williamson, Kentucky, and was found in the bed of one of them. According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McLellan, just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, he was dispatched after KSP Post 9 received a burglary complaint from a residence at Central Avenue in South Williamson.
Man arrested after pursuit, explosives found in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested in January 2022 after a pursuit led officers to explosives and a stolen motorcycle was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. The St. Albans Police Department says, on Jan. 31, 2022, officers stopped a white, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in St. Albans. Once they ran the […]
Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Athena Grizzle, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 15, 2020, Grizzle sold a quantity of...
Ohio man facing extradition from Fayette County for ‘dangerous drug’ warrants
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County after trashing drug paraphernalia and running from Deputies. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two unconscious men inside a car parked in a private […]
West Virginia man indicted for Kanawha County kidnapping, assault
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second offense domestic battery and […]
WVNT-TV
Two inmates transported from SRJ after apparent overdoses
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two inmates from Southern Regional Jail were reportedly taken to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing. According to information from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates were transported from SRJ grounds to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing.
WOWK
Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that […]
SWAT arrests 2 Michigan men on felony drug charges in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges following an early morning search at a home on 7th Avenue West in Huntington, West Virginia. The Huntington Police Department says that their SWAT team executed the warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found two men inside the home and discovered […]
YAHOO!
Police: Man passed out high with kids in house
Feb. 1—ASHLAND — A man on Shopes Creek was charged this week after deputies said he passed out on drugs and his children couldn't wake him up. According to the Boyd County's Sheriff's office, 38-year-old James P. Allen was found Monday evening by his 10-year-old son on the couch unresponsive. A 6-year-old child was also in the home at the time, according to deputies.
McDowell County man sentenced to prison for distributing heroin
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man was sentenced to prison for possession of a gun while committing a drug trafficking crime. According to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Terry Headen, 48, of Welch, was sentenced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to five years in prison for possession of a gun […]
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
YAHOO!
New set of Boyd indictments rolls out
Feb. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A grand jury sitting in Boyd County issued a stack of indictments this week. Charges included in this week's round up include promoting contraband and drug trafficking. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, rather a grand jury found sufficient enough evidence to issue...
Charleston, West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to COVID PPP fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty on Friday to scheming $20,833 from the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to The United States Department of Justice, Tiffany Bowlin, 33, of Charleston, applied for a PPP loan for a hair salon on April 27, 2021. Bowlin admitted that she falsified the dates […]
