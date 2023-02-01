ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, WV

mountaincitizen.com

Two arrested in Mingo County for drug trafficking

GOODMAN — Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) deputies Friday in Goodman Hollow just outside Williamson city limits. Hall was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Mingo County man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault and battery

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man apprehended by deputies Saturday is facing multiple felony charges. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, of Matewan has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault and two counts of obstructing an officer, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL

A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
ASHLAND, KY
Mingo Messenger

WV man arrested for allegedly breaking into Pike residences, found in bed of one

A West Virginia man was arrested on various charges after he allegedly broke into two residences in South Williamson, Kentucky, and was found in the bed of one of them. According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McLellan, just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, he was dispatched after KSP Post 9 received a burglary complaint from a residence at Central Avenue in South Williamson.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for Kanawha County kidnapping, assault

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second offense domestic battery and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Two inmates transported from SRJ after apparent overdoses

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two inmates from Southern Regional Jail were reportedly taken to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing. According to information from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates were transported from SRJ grounds to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing.
BEAVER, WV
WOWK

Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

SWAT arrests 2 Michigan men on felony drug charges in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges following an early morning search at a home on 7th Avenue West in Huntington, West Virginia. The Huntington Police Department says that their SWAT team executed the warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found two men inside the home and discovered […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YAHOO!

Police: Man passed out high with kids in house

Feb. 1—ASHLAND — A man on Shopes Creek was charged this week after deputies said he passed out on drugs and his children couldn't wake him up. According to the Boyd County's Sheriff's office, 38-year-old James P. Allen was found Monday evening by his 10-year-old son on the couch unresponsive. A 6-year-old child was also in the home at the time, according to deputies.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WVNS

McDowell County man sentenced to prison for distributing heroin

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man was sentenced to prison for possession of a gun while committing a drug trafficking crime. According to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Terry Headen, 48, of Welch, was sentenced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to five years in prison for possession of a gun […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
YAHOO!

New set of Boyd indictments rolls out

Feb. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A grand jury sitting in Boyd County issued a stack of indictments this week. Charges included in this week's round up include promoting contraband and drug trafficking. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, rather a grand jury found sufficient enough evidence to issue...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to COVID PPP fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty on Friday to scheming $20,833 from the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to The United States Department of Justice, Tiffany Bowlin, 33, of Charleston, applied for a PPP loan for a hair salon on April 27, 2021. Bowlin admitted that she falsified the dates […]
CHARLESTON, WV

