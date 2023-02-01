ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Related
lakercountry.com

Two arrests made locally Thursday

Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
YAHOO!

Richmond man arrested for manslaughter, assault, and drug trafficking

Feb. 2—A Lexington man was charged with manslaughter, assault, and drug trafficking on the morning of Jan. 29. According to a warrant issued by the Madison County District Court, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of domestic violence on Jan. 16. A female victim allegedly told...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Manchester Man charged on an Arrest Order in London, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Jacob Wilcher arrested Bill Richard Henson age 43 of Manchester on Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Forthwith Order of Arrest.
LONDON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man dies in apparent home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Highway 15 closed due to deadly crash

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Jackson police say Highway 15 is closed at Brewers Drive due to a deadly crash. Kentucky State Police Post 13 dispatchers told WYMT the road is still closed. This is a developing story.
WTVQ

Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

