clayconews.com
Deputies Respond to Complaint of a Shooting in the Gray Community of Knox County, Kentucky
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Knox County 911 received a complaint of a shooting in the Gray community. Once on scene, deputies determined two males were involved in a verbal argument, leading to shots being fired. Deputies believe one...
clayconews.com
Driver Arrested at Scene of Traffic Crash during Investigation in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Tamera Reid of London on Monday evening January 30, 2023 at approximately 5:58 PM. The arrest occurred on Glenview Road, approximately 1 and 1/2 miles north of London after Deputy Brown was dispatched...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
lakercountry.com
Two arrests made locally Thursday
Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
YAHOO!
Richmond man arrested for manslaughter, assault, and drug trafficking
Feb. 2—A Lexington man was charged with manslaughter, assault, and drug trafficking on the morning of Jan. 29. According to a warrant issued by the Madison County District Court, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of domestic violence on Jan. 16. A female victim allegedly told...
20-year-old killed on motorcycle in Breathitt County collision
Kentucky State Police received a call regarding a two-vehicle collision on KY-15 in Breathitt County.
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
clayconews.com
Manchester Man charged on an Arrest Order in London, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Jacob Wilcher arrested Bill Richard Henson age 43 of Manchester on Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Forthwith Order of Arrest.
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
WKYT 27
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
wymt.com
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
q95fm.net
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop
The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
wdrb.com
Central Kentucky family asking for help after accidents paralyze daughter, put father in coma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy struck twice for a central Kentucky family. Jamie West is coping with devastating injuries for both her child and her husband that left them both fighting for their lives. On June 7th, 2020, a car accident left three-year-old Danni West paralyzed from the neck down,...
wymt.com
Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to steal money
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road. Mount...
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
Jackson County man has been missing for 1 month
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Timmothy "Little Dave" Hobbs was last seen on Dec. 26, 2022, in McKee.
wymt.com
Highway 15 closed due to deadly crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Jackson police say Highway 15 is closed at Brewers Drive due to a deadly crash. Kentucky State Police Post 13 dispatchers told WYMT the road is still closed. This is a developing story.
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
WHAS 11
Who is Anna Cummins? | Woman identified as body found in Boyle County
After more than a week of testing, the human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky are not Andrea Knabel's. But who is the woman police identified?
