ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenwood, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Atlanta man sentenced in Valdosta shooting

Feb. 2—VALDOSTA — An Atlanta man was convicted this past week for shooting an unarmed woman at her home in Valdosta in 2021, authorities said. Matias Rasheed Thomas, 23, was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for armed robbery and 55 years in confinement, to run consecutively, for other charges, according to a statement from Assistant Southern District Attorney Zachary L. Register, who prosecuted the case.
VALDOSTA, GA
YAHOO!

1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman. At around 11:50 p.m., Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting at 144 Moreland Avenue. They located a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy