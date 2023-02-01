Read full article on original website
What to Keep in Mind When Dating Someone Older
The stakes are always high in any relationship deemed strange or “impractical” by either the society at large or that one nagging relative who seems to be more enthusiastic about getting you hitched than you yourself. The same holds true for those in a relationship with someone considerably...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
Bill Gates Addresses Whether He Thinks People Should Be Banned From Being Billionaires
The Microsoft founder discusses his role in the world as a person who amassed a giant collection of wealth.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
‘I promise to give all of my money away before I die’: World’s biggest YouTuber paid for 1,000 people to get eye surgery but is slammed for ‘making content out of people who can’t see’
1,000 people had their curable blindness paid for by a YouTuber - but the internet isn't happy.
Thousands of People Can’t Stop Watching AI-Generated Sitcom ‘Nothing, Forever’
Thousands of people at a time are watching “Nothing, Forever,” an AI-generated and nonsensical version of “Seinfeld” that streams perpetually on Twitch. When Motherboard reported on the show on Tuesday, the Twitch account that the show runs on, @watchmeforever, only had around a hundred followers and sixteen viewers. By Thursday morning, the channel rose to 47,000 followers and a steady stream of around 11,000 active viewers at once, making the show the first AI-generated sitcom with a growing audience.
MrBeast’s YouTube Is So Good It’s Making Me Sick
I follow MrBeast on TikTok, but not because I like to watch the things he posts. I follow him because someday, someone might come up to me and ask if I follow MrBeast on TikTok, and if I say yes they’ll hand me a suitcase full of thousands of dollars. I believe that because I saw it in a MrBeast video—and I find my faith deeply disturbing.
Zookeepers Say They’ve Solved the Mystery of How a Gibbon Got Pregnant by Herself
For two years, a zoo in southern Japan had been puzzled by a mystery: How did Momo, a gibbon kept alone in her cage, get pregnant?. The 12-year-old white-handed gibbon lived by herself and was never joined by a companion. Some of her neighbors are males, sure, but their cages are separated by sturdy bars and jagged chicken wire fencing. It was inconceivable to the zookeepers that they could have mated through the two layers of barriers. She gave birth in 2021 to a yet unnamed male gibbon with black hair and white fur trimming around its face.
Founder: You'll Soon Be Able to Talk to Your Dead Mom In the Metaverse Thanks to ChatGPT
The founder of a top metaverse company says that the fast-moving development of ChatGPT has pushed the timeline for one of his most ambitious and eccentric projects up by a matter of years. In an interview with Motherboard, Somnium Space’s Artur Sychov said a user has started to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot into his metaverse, creating a virtual assistant that offers a faster pathway for the development of “Live Forever” mode, Sychov’s project to allow people to store the way they talk, move, and sound until after they die, when they can come back from the dead as an online avatar to speak with their relatives.
Scams: FCA blocks more than 10,000 ads from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
More than 10,000 misleading financial promotions and scams aimed at consumers via social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok have been identified and targeted by the financial watchdog during the past year. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the use of social media marketing channels and the...
The Karaoke Mini-Game to 'Yakuza' Fan Pipeline
Winter’s usually slow, but not now—we’ve got games! Ren’s checking out Freelancer, a chaotic roguelike mode added to the Hitman world, and Rob is returning to his established love of tall ships with Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts. Cado’s checked out a preview for the Like a Dragon: Ishin remake and might just need to play the rest of the Yakuza games. After the break, Patrick dives into the latest, surprisingly divergent episode of The Last of Us, and Cado’s playing A Space for the Unbound, a slice-of-life magical realist game set in a small town in Indonesia that’s equal parts charming and foreboding. Then, in the question bucket, we ponder how deep Patrick is willing to go to live the Kirkland Signature lifestyle.
Twitter's Latest Chaotic Move Will Kill the Site's Best Bots, Account Owners Say
On Wednesday, Twitter announced that starting on February 9th, it would no longer be supporting free Application Program Interface (API) access, which allows third-party developers and users to access the app’s data. This decision will have the most impact on bots and researchers, and the owners of popular bot accounts are already sounding the alarm that they'll have to shut down.
BBC
'The Whale gives a voice to people like me'
Sean Crawford cried when he saw the trailer for new Hollywood film The Whale. He says the movie about a reclusive English teacher with severe obesity, played by Brendan Fraser, resonated with his life. Mirroring the plot of the film, Sean rapidly gained weight after someone close to him died....
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says
Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: People are swiping their palms to pay for groceries
Some people are embracing a new payment method that allows them to pay for groceries and at other retail stores by swiping their palms. A woman recently shared a video of how it works, using the feature to pay for her recent grocery haul at Whole Foods. The palm-scanning payment...
Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in January
Seasons greetings jawn wizards, thirsty Dry Jan lizards, and squiggly Etsy candlestick-makers. We’re proud of you (even if Daddy isn’t!!) for tucking into the longest, coldest, most boner-deflating month of year, January, and coming out on the other side with even more seasonal depression Carhartt beanies to fling into the air like the Mary Tyler Moore of Bushwick (smash). It’s time for the highlight of everyone’s month: Backed Hard, our editors’ picks for the best stuff we’ve recently bought, loved, and wish to share with you, revered readers.
YouTube Contract Workers Are Going on Strike
A group of YouTube Music contract workers in Austin, Texas will go on strike on Friday afternoon protesting a return-to-office policy that “threatens the livelihoods of workers” who don’t live nearby, according to a press release. CWA says this is the first time any Google-affiliated workers have planned to strike, although workers have undertaken work stoppages in support of Black Lives Matter and over the company's sexual harassment scandals before.
The Inventor of Cult-Fave ‘Cascatelli’ Pasta Has Dropped 2 New Pasta Shapes
Every so often, there’s a moment of hype so powerful that it actually makes history. Such was the case in 2021, when food podcaster Dan Pashman, host of the incredibly popular culinary podcast The Sporkful, took it upon himself to try to create a totally original pasta shape (and sell it). He documented the challenging, years-long journey—which involved wheat academics, rare pasta die manufacturers, and even a professional linguist—in a series called “Mission: ImPASTAble,” concluding with the release of his new shape, cascatelli, through artisan pasta company Sfoglini. The series landed The Sporkful on The New York Times’ list of the best podcasts of 2021; unsurprisingly, the show has also won a Webby, and has made Pashman a two-time James Beard award winner.
The Real Deal About Social Media and Our Nation
Those who know me know that I never write about anything that I don’t feel is of great importance to humanity. I often ask people if they’re on Tiktok and most of the time people reply no I don’t do that and it’s all because they have a totally misinformed view of the platform.
