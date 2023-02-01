Read full article on original website
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Sam Kantrow visits Guilford, Colchester schools
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Meteorologist Sam Kantrow visited Guilford Lakes Elementary School on Wednesday, where students talked about the components of weather and even sang a song. Watch the video in the player above to hear them!. His next stop was at Jack Jackter Intermediate School...
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man approaches student in West Hartford
There are some tips to make sure both your family and your heater can make it through this cold weather snap. Police share car safety tips for when dealing with cold temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ski areas close early due to cold temps. Updated: 7 hours ago. Dr. Anuj...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Hartford police working to locate, help homeless residents ahead of arctic freeze
The frigid below-zero temperatures can be tough for anyone, especially the homeless population.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
Eyewitness News
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
Family displaced after house fire in Oxford
OXFORD, Conn — A house fire in Oxford on Friday night left a family displaced, according to the town's fire chief. Firefighters were called to the home on Jensen Farm Road around 7:45 p.m., where it took about 45 minutes to knock down a bulk of the fire, Chief Scott Pelletier told FOX61 over the phone Saturday morning.
WTNH.com
Avelo Airlines: Hosting the Nation’s First Middle School-Focused Aviation Career Exploration Program
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Some East Haven Middle School students are getting to explore the fascinating world of aviation. It’s all part of the Aviation Career Exploration Program (ACE) offered through a partnership between Avelo Airlines at Tweed-New Haven Airport, the East Haven Public Schools and Boy Scouts of America.
Eyewitness News
T’J’s Burritos is helping out the family of a deadly crash victim
EAST GRANBY, CT. (WFSB) - It’s been a little more than a month since a woman from Granby was killed in a wrong way crash. Tricia Ofsuryk, 45, was in Southwick, MA when she was involved in a crash on New Year’s Eve. She was well known in...
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon
Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
Prospect barn fire kills all animals inside
An unknown number of animals were killed in a barn fire in the area of Spring Road on Friday night.
Teenage girl charged for violent threat at North Haven High School
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.
Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals
(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up. On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved […]
Fire destroys home on Apple Hill in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted overnight at a house on Apple Hill in Wethersfield, according to local fire departments. The home was unfortunately destroyed by the blaze. Fire departments first responded just before 1 a.m. on reports of a garage fire. When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the garage […]
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
