Wallingford, CT

WTNH.com

In Your Neighborhood: Sam Kantrow visits Guilford, Colchester schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Meteorologist Sam Kantrow visited Guilford Lakes Elementary School on Wednesday, where students talked about the components of weather and even sang a song. Watch the video in the player above to hear them!. His next stop was at Jack Jackter Intermediate School...
COLCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man approaches student in West Hartford

There are some tips to make sure both your family and your heater can make it through this cold weather snap. Police share car safety tips for when dealing with cold temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ski areas close early due to cold temps. Updated: 7 hours ago. Dr. Anuj...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

Family displaced after house fire in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn — A house fire in Oxford on Friday night left a family displaced, according to the town's fire chief. Firefighters were called to the home on Jensen Farm Road around 7:45 p.m., where it took about 45 minutes to knock down a bulk of the fire, Chief Scott Pelletier told FOX61 over the phone Saturday morning.
OXFORD, CT
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon

Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Teenage girl charged for violent threat at North Haven High School

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals

(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up. On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire destroys home on Apple Hill in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted overnight at a house on Apple Hill in Wethersfield, according to local fire departments. The home was unfortunately destroyed by the blaze. Fire departments first responded just before 1 a.m. on reports of a garage fire. When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the garage […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
MERIDEN, CT

