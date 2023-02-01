Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
After win over Rice Lake, River Falls shut out by Chippewa Falls
One night after beating Rice Lake for the second time in a week, the River Falls boys hockey team was shut out by fourth-ranked Chippewa Falls, 5-0, Friday night at Wildcat Centre. It was the second shutout loss of the week for the Wildcats, coming four days after a 4-0...
River Falls Journal
Hot Air Affair this weekend
Location: Seasons Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson. More information: Featuring ceramic artists Kate Fisher, Delores Fortuna, Luci Haas, Helen Otterson, Brittany Polzin and Colleen Riley, join Seasons Gallery for its February Firsts Friday to celebrate these six talented female ceramic artists. With the help of Riley, Seasons has invited six...
