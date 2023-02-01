Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe starts Saturday night
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra Saturday night through Sunday night as another storm packing up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) makes its way into the area.
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Officials eyeing weekend storm that could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a few mostly sunny days to end the week, the weather pattern looks to be changing this weekend with a storm that could drop a foot of snow at Lake Tahoe. High temps will be in the mid 40s into Friday and then...
Lassen County News
Caltrans issues Highway 395 high wind advisory
According to the Caltrans website, a high wind advisory is in effect from Johnstonville to the Nevada state line. Travel is not recommended for campers, trailers or permit loads.
mymotherlode.com
Best Snowpack In Decades
Lake Tahoe, CA — The second manual Sierra snowpack survey of the year was held yesterday by the California Department of Water Resources at the Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe, and things are still looking very strong. Spokesperson Sean De Guzman says, “We recorded snow depth of 85.5 inches,...
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Lake Tahoe Boat Captain Recalls the Time He Saw an Unknown Creature in the Water
He describes it as some type of prehistoric fish.
eenews.net
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
gtgazette.com
Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels
Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras last month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
One lucky boy to draw straight flush
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
KOLO TV Reno
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
OnlyInYourState
If You’re Searching For The Best Fish Tacos In Northern California, Head To The Small Town Of Bodega Bay
Almost everywhere you look these days you see advertisements for “Taco Tuesdays” – it’s that official/unofficial designated day of the week that these handheld folded sandwiches brimming with everything from beef to chicken, pork, jack fruit, and more bring in crowds from far and wide. But if you like fish tacos, then you simply must head on over to The Fishetarian Fish Market for the best fish tacos you’ve ever eaten in Northern California!
OnlyInYourState
11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die
One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Gray On Saturday With More Rain And Snow On The Way
The first of our two northern California storms is on its way out, but not before delivering a little welcome rain and snow. The cloudy weather will continue Saturday, and the second storm arrives this weekend, too. Our first, relatively weak storm brought most areas less than 0.50" of rain with light amounts of high elevation snow. Most of the clouds will remain tonight and good portion of Saturday, leading to a night that won't be quite as cold, but a day that won't be quite as warm. Overnight lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with the next round of rain beginning in the mid to late afternoon continuing through Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada
Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway is now a 'diverging diamond,' an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite.
northcountydailystar.com
Water, Water, Everywhere…
In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most between 1945 and 1968, when our population was less than half...
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
Las Vegas Weekly
Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas
LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
8newsnow.com
‘Uncommon Overnighters,’ Here are the ‘7 Weirdest Wonders of Nevada’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy National Plan for Vacation Day! Travel Nevada has released the second annual Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list just in time for travelers who are looking for destinations that could push them beyond their comfort zones in the Silver State. Post-pandemic travel has been...
