Dave Bautista addresses whether he'd play another comic book role
Marvel fans will bid farewell to Dave Bautista's Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 this summer, but the actor hasn't ruled out the idea of returning to the comic book genre in another role. "I'm open-minded to any role. I'm open-minded to any genre. I'm just open-minded about...
Loki star Owen Wilson's new movie gets US release date
Owen Wilson's new movie Paint has confirmed when it will hit cinemas in the US. The film from writer and director Brit McAdams will be released on the big screen on April 7 this year instead of April 28 as previously announced (via Deadline). It will become available to stream on AMC+ later in the year.
Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix show adds Walking Dead star and more
Benedict Cumberbatch's new Netflix series Eric has added more cast members. The six part limited series thriller features the Doctor Strange actor as Vincent Anderson, a leading puppeteer and creator of the popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine', who finds his world turned upside down when his son disappears, leading him spiralling into homelessness and substance addiction.
The true story behind Titans star Teagan Croft's new Netflix movie
True Spirit, out now on Netflix, tells the story of the youngest woman to sail around the world. But as with so many based-on-a-true-story movies, plenty of fact is left behind for the glossy Hollywood sheen of fiction. That being said, there are some films of true stories that hew...
Tom Hardy and Joker's Zazie Beetz join Apple thriller show
Venom's Tom Hardy and Joker's Zazie Beetz are set to star in an upcoming Apple TV+ series titled Lazarus, based on the Joona Linna book series by Lars Kepler. According to Deadline, the series will follow police detective Saga Bauer (Beetz), who goes undercover in a maximum-security psychiatric hospital to get closer to notorious killer Jurek Walter (Hardy).
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington reveals he and Rose Leslie are expecting another child together
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has announced that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together. The couple, who played Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively on the HBO show, married in 2018 before welcoming a son in 2021. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Harington...
Knock at the Cabin ending explained: So, was it all real or not?
Knock at the Cabin ending spoilers follow. It's the end of the world as we know it (or is it?) in M Night Shyamalan's latest thriller Knock at the Cabin. Based on Paul Tremblay's The Cabin at the End of the World, the new movie sees a young girl and her parents taken hostage by four armed strangers while they're vacationing at a remote cabin.
The Traitors US future revealed as season 1 gets reunion special
The Traitors US will be back at the roundtable for a new season. The US version of the hit Dutch reality format has officially been renewed by US streaming service Peacock, which locks up a houseful of Faithfuls in a stately mansion with a group of traitors. In the US...
Michael B Jordan explains how he kept Black Panther 2 return a secret
Michael B Jordan has opened up about how he managed to keep his return as Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a secret. The actor made a surprise cameo in the film when Shuri goes to the Ancestral Plane. In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he talked about how keeping all of that a secret was made possible.
Downton Abbey star's new movie gets first trailer and release date
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, the new movie starring Jim Broadbent and Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, has announced its release date along with a new trailer. The film, which is based on Rachel Joyce’s 2012 novel, sees the pair play husband and wife, Harold and Maureen. The plot follows Harold, an “unremarkable man”, as he walks some 500 miles to visit a dying friend.
Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu to star in new comedy
New comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere has signed on a stellar cast. The movie, which is being described as a 'high-concept comedy', is set to star Ma's Octavia Spencer, The Dark Knight Rises' Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elementary's Lucy Liu, Deadline reports. Nobody Nothing Nowhere is being directed by Rachel Wolther and...
EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story
West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
Rocky’s Sylvester Stallone set to star in new reality show with his family
Sylvester Stallone looks set to get the Kardashian and Osbourne treatment after landing his own reality show with his family. The Rocky star, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet are set to star in Paramount+ series The Family Stallone, it has been confirmed. The eight-part...
EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character
EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
The Mandalorian season 3 footage shows off Grogu's powers
The Mandalorian season 3 is fast approaching, and Disney has released a new teaser trailer... well, it's more of a promotional video showing fans getting ecstatic with a little bit of new footage at the end, and that's what we're focusing on today. We don't get a whole lot in...
Buy tickets to Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman's stage return
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman will return to UK stages later this year in a revival of one-woman show Rose, and you can grab your tickets now. The legendary actress, who plays Tyrone's nan Evelyn Plummer in the ITV soap, will be back on stage this spring for a limited run of just 28 shows at the Ambassadors Theatre.
Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb discusses possible split for Mack and Charity
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Lawrence Robb has weighed in on whether his character Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle's relationship will come to an end. The couple are currently getting ready to walk down the aisle, but Mack's secret has been eating at him. In new scenes, he intends to tell Charity he's the father of Chloe Harris's unborn baby, conceived when he cheated on his fiancée last year.
James Cameron admits Jack could have survived in Titanic
Titanic director James Cameron has admitted that Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack could've survived the end of the film. Ever since the classic 1997 blockbuster premiered, fans have questioned whether Jack could have successfully climbed onto the wooden panel alongside Rose – instead of staying in the water and catching hypothermia.
John Cena and Zac Efron comedy coming to Prime Video
The Greatest Showman's Zac Efron and Peacemaker star John Cena have been cast in an upcoming Prime Video comedy titled Ricky Stanicky. According to Deadline, the R-rated film will follow three friends who create a fictional character to help them get out of sticky situations. However, when their significant others...
Former Holby City star Lee Mead opens up over his hair transplant
Former Holby City star Lee Mead has opened up on his decision to undergo a hair transplant, revealing the procedure took seven hours to complete. Appearing on today's (February 3) episode of This Morning the actor discussed his experience with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. "I had my first one 15 years ago, but nobody knew it had happened," he said, explaining that the first procedure had removed a strip of hair from the back of his head.
