China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
WASHINGTON — What in the world is that thing?. The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.
North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, KAN. — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
What makes a good school? NC school leaders eye new way of measuring school quality
RALEIGH, N.C. — The way North Carolina schools are graded is due for an update, state education leaders say. To that end, officials are examining new ways to rate schools, weighing whether to include a host of other metrics — everything from students attendance to electives — to determine what separates good schools from bad schools.
The Wrap podcast: Bills, bills, bills (and a lawsuit)
In this week's episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and State Government Reporter Travis Fain tick through the ever-growing list of bills filed at this still-young legislative session, including the LGBTQ bills that have gotten so much attention. Plus, a lawsuit could lead to a change in when ex-felons can vote again in North Carolina. Also: musical chairs in the capitol press corps.
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Children in California won't have to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials confirmed Friday, ending one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced the policy in 2021, saying it...
How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week ending Feb. 2
Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the following measures: the Commercial Remote Sensing Amendment Act (H.R. 290), to provide for transparent licensing of commercial remote sensing systems; and the Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act (H.R. 298), to expand access to capital for rural small businesses.
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers
ORLANDO, FLA. — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
The fascinating history of the North Carolina Lottery and the surprising ways it helps the community
Since the 1700s, lotteries in the United States have been used to raise funds for public projects. North Carolina also uses these lottery systems for huge community returns. Digging deeper into how lotteries in North Carolina have evolved is genuinely a fascinating journey. North Carolina began its foray into the...
Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn't been heard from...
Voters could have chance to repeal NC's Jim Crow-era voting test in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are trying again this year to remove a Jim Crow-era voting test from the state's constitution. This year, the amendment's chances of making it onto voters' ballots may be better. In 1899, after the civil war, North Carolina and many other southern states...
N. Carolina Supreme Court to rehear voter ID, redistricting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new Republican majority on North Carolina's Supreme Court agreed on Friday to rehear redistricting and voter identification cases less than two months after the court's previous edition, led by Democrats, issued major opinions going against GOP legislators who had been sued. The extraordinary decisions, granted...
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns
TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
N. Carolina bill would ban treatment for transgender minors
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has joined a growing list of states considering bans on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender minors. A bill filed late Wednesday in the state House would ban hormone treatments and surgeries for anyone younger than 18 and make it illegal for medical professionals to help a minor “present or appear in a manner that is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, OHIO — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed in...
NC ticket purchased in Garner wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
GARNER, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina won $1 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The $2 winning ticket was purchased from the Food Lion on N.C. Highway 50 in Garner. It was one of two tickets to win $1 million in the nationwide drawing; the other winner was in Florida.
Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar adds offer from South Carolina
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar added an SEC offer on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Ziglar received an offer from South Carolina, adding yet another Power 5 school to the list of colleges who hope to land a commitment from him. Ziglar stands at 6-foot-2 and...
Longtime AP country music chronicler Joe Edwards dies at 75
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Journalist Joe Edwards, who chronicled country music and helped “Rocky Top” become a Tennessee state song during his four-decade Associated Press career, has died. He was 75. Longtime AP colleague Randall Dickerson said Edwards’ wife called him to share the news that her husband...
