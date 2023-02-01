ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

insidethehall.com

Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game

Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
purduesports.com

Purdue Hosts #4 Indiana In Front of Sold-Out Mackey

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The best rivalry in college basketball is set for its 94th meeting, as the Purdue women's basketball team is set to host No. 4/5 Indiana in front of a sold-out Mackey Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. Jason Ross Jr. and Christy Winters Scott will...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue alumni event returns to Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue College of Agriculture Alumni Fish Fry has returned to Tippecanoe County. Saturday afternoon the fish fry officially came back to Greater Lafayette. The tradition dates back to the 1930s. The Ag Alumni Association says the event...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

IHSAA Wrestling Regional Tournament Scores

West Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI)- Here are the team and individual scores of the North Montgomery and Logansport High School IHSAA Wrestling Regional Tournaments:. 3rd Place - Aidan Smalley of Hamilton Southeastern. 4th Place - Will Hruskoci of Fishers. 113 lbs. 1st Place - Sully Frazier of Zionsville. 2nd Place -...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue trustees endorse 12th consecutive tuition freeze

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue University Board of Trustees on Friday endorsed President Mung Chiang’s request for a 12th consecutive tuition freeze, meaning students will see no increase in tuition in the 2024-2025 academic year. The board voted to endorse it Friday. The trustees will vote on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Newcomers force primary races in Greater Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two political newcomers are forcing primary races in Greater Lafayette. Friday at noon was the deadline for candidates to file to run in the 2023 municipal elections. Only two contested races will be on the primary ballot. Four candidates are running for three open...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28

A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
tourcounsel.com

Tippecanoe Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana

Tippecanoe Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana. Opened in 1974, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. It is owned by Simon Property Group. Melvin Simon & Associates opened Tippecanoe Mall in 1974. It was originally slated for a 1973 opening with Montgomery...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Silver Alert canceled for Lafayette man

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The alert has been canceled. The Tippecanoe County Sheriffs Department is calling a statewide Silver Alert for 80 -year-old Robert Davis. Davis was last seen this morning at 3:05. He is said to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He is...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Vinton Elementary considers switch to four-day school week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Vinton Elementary School is considering moving to a four-day school week. But Lafayette School Corp. first wants feedback from parents and staff. Supt. Les Huddle is eyeing the 2024-2025 school year to implement the change. The new schedule would look like this: School days from...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Battery charger cause of Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Investigators say a house fire in Lafayette on Thursday was caused by a battery charger. The fire on Flowering Crab Drive started on the floor of a child's bedroom on the second floor. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said the fire was caused by a battery charging device's failure.
LAFAYETTE, IN

