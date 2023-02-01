Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidethehall.com
Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game
Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
purduesports.com
Purdue Hosts #4 Indiana In Front of Sold-Out Mackey
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The best rivalry in college basketball is set for its 94th meeting, as the Purdue women's basketball team is set to host No. 4/5 Indiana in front of a sold-out Mackey Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. Jason Ross Jr. and Christy Winters Scott will...
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier sounds: Trayce Jackson-Davis talks Purdue, much more on the Ride with JMV
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis joined The Ride with JMV on Thursday to discuss the Hoosiers’ Saturday showdown with Purdue. Jackson-Davis discusses the matchup with Purdue and their star center Zach Edey (Saturday, 4 p.m. Eastern, ESPN), his development as a player, and much more. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5...
WLFI.com
Purdue University alumni fish fry returns to Greater Lafayette
The College of Agriculture's annual tradition dates back to the 1930s. Saturday's event was highlighted by remarks from University President Chiang. After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue College of Agriculture Alumni Fish Fry has returned to Tippecanoe County.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
WLFI.com
Purdue alumni event returns to Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue College of Agriculture Alumni Fish Fry has returned to Tippecanoe County. Saturday afternoon the fish fry officially came back to Greater Lafayette. The tradition dates back to the 1930s. The Ag Alumni Association says the event...
What Purdue Basketball's Players Said Following Loss to Indiana at Assembly Hall
No. 1 Purdue basketball lost to No. 21 Indiana 79-74 on the road Saturday at Assembly Hall. Zach Edey, Braden Smith and David Jenkins Jr. addressed the media after the game to discuss what went wrong.
WLFI.com
IHSAA Wrestling Regional Tournament Scores
West Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI)- Here are the team and individual scores of the North Montgomery and Logansport High School IHSAA Wrestling Regional Tournaments:. 3rd Place - Aidan Smalley of Hamilton Southeastern. 4th Place - Will Hruskoci of Fishers. 113 lbs. 1st Place - Sully Frazier of Zionsville. 2nd Place -...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
WLFI.com
Purdue trustees endorse 12th consecutive tuition freeze
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue University Board of Trustees on Friday endorsed President Mung Chiang’s request for a 12th consecutive tuition freeze, meaning students will see no increase in tuition in the 2024-2025 academic year. The board voted to endorse it Friday. The trustees will vote on...
WLFI.com
Newcomers force primary races in Greater Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two political newcomers are forcing primary races in Greater Lafayette. Friday at noon was the deadline for candidates to file to run in the 2023 municipal elections. Only two contested races will be on the primary ballot. Four candidates are running for three open...
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson previews matchup with No. 1 Purdue
Mike Woodson addressed the media in advance of Indiana’s matchup against Purdue at Assembly Hall.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
tourcounsel.com
Tippecanoe Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana
Tippecanoe Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana. Opened in 1974, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. It is owned by Simon Property Group. Melvin Simon & Associates opened Tippecanoe Mall in 1974. It was originally slated for a 1973 opening with Montgomery...
WLFI.com
Former Indiana State Trooper dies after being struck by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A retired Indiana State Trooper is dead after being hit by a car in Lafayette on Wednesday night. 87-year-old Theodore Dudzinski was on the east side of North 9th Street when he tried to cross the street, stepping out in front of a north-bound car.
WLFI.com
Silver Alert canceled for Lafayette man
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The alert has been canceled. The Tippecanoe County Sheriffs Department is calling a statewide Silver Alert for 80 -year-old Robert Davis. Davis was last seen this morning at 3:05. He is said to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He is...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
WLFI.com
Vinton Elementary considers switch to four-day school week
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Vinton Elementary School is considering moving to a four-day school week. But Lafayette School Corp. first wants feedback from parents and staff. Supt. Les Huddle is eyeing the 2024-2025 school year to implement the change. The new schedule would look like this: School days from...
WLFI.com
Battery charger cause of Lafayette house fire
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Investigators say a house fire in Lafayette on Thursday was caused by a battery charger. The fire on Flowering Crab Drive started on the floor of a child's bedroom on the second floor. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said the fire was caused by a battery charging device's failure.
Comments / 0