Related
Why the US hasn’t shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn’t it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon’s path carries it over a “number of sensitive sites”...
Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid
Mohammed Abu al-Hayja was sleeping alongside his wife and two young daughters last month when loud gunfire woke them up. Minutes later, Israeli soldiers rammed down his door and burst through his apartment. “They spread through the house in seconds,” 29-year-old al-Hayja told CNN. “Two soldiers came up to me,...
China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
CNN, WPDE, POOL, COURTESY TRAVIS HUFFSTETLER, WSOC, POOL, KULR, LELAND WELLS , TMX, TWITTER, @KHIKES, COURTESY CLAYTON THOMPSON, COURTESY JOEY LOPES, PAM HELMICH STEWART, Leland Wells / TMX, Twitter/@Khikes. China says it “reserves the right” to deal with “similar situations” following the United States’ decision to shoot down its high-altitude...
A vulnerable power grid is in the crosshairs of domestic extremist groups
Gunshots fired at two power substations in Moore County, North Carolina, late last year left 45,000 homes and businesses without power and more attacks just like that could already be planned by domestic extremist groups, according to experts. “All of a sudden, about 8:45 p.m., about 20 shots fired off...
Biden says he gave the order for Chinese balloon shootdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he ordered U.S. officials to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this week and that national security leaders decided the best time for the operation was when it got over water. “They successfully took it down, and...
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast
US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products
The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia’s ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday — adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. Blinken, who was due to depart Friday night...
5 things to know for Feb. 3: Arctic blast, Spy balloon, Ukraine, Tobacco, Eye drops
While you were sleeping this week, many sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere were up overnight trying to catch a glimpse of a rare green-hued comet passing by Earth. Take a look at some of the photos they captured of the celestial object swinging through our cosmic neighborhood. Here’s what...
They eat ice cream and read ‘Harry Potter,’ but these North Korean YouTubers aren’t what they seem
The young woman rifles through a fridge of popsicles, pulling out several to show the camera. “This is milk flavor — the picture is so cute,” she says in English, pointing to the cartoon packaging with a smile. “And this is peach flavor.”. After finally selecting an...
Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai
Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at Dubai American Hospital, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old. In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their “heartfelt condolences” on the “sad demise of...
