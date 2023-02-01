ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid

Mohammed Abu al-Hayja was sleeping alongside his wife and two young daughters last month when loud gunfire woke them up. Minutes later, Israeli soldiers rammed down his door and burst through his apartment. “They spread through the house in seconds,” 29-year-old al-Hayja told CNN. “Two soldiers came up to me,...
KTVZ

China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

CNN, WPDE, POOL, COURTESY TRAVIS HUFFSTETLER, WSOC, POOL, KULR, LELAND WELLS , TMX, TWITTER, @KHIKES, COURTESY CLAYTON THOMPSON, COURTESY JOEY LOPES, PAM HELMICH STEWART, Leland Wells / TMX, Twitter/@Khikes. China says it “reserves the right” to deal with “similar situations” following the United States’ decision to shoot down its high-altitude...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Biden says he gave the order for Chinese balloon shootdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he ordered U.S. officials to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this week and that national security leaders decided the best time for the operation was when it got over water. “They successfully took it down, and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KTVZ

US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
MONTANA STATE
KTVZ

US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products

The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia’s ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday — adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
KTVZ

Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai

Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at Dubai American Hospital, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old. In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their “heartfelt condolences” on the “sad demise of...

