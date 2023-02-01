ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Joel Embiid officially in for Sixers as they face Magic in a rematch

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in a rematch as they conclude this little two-game series as well as the season series with the young Magic. The Sixers blew a 21-point lead on Monday in the loss and they will be looking to bounce back.

Joel Embiid, who was once again listed as questionable for this matchup due to left foot soreness, is officially back in the lineup for Wednesday’s rematch. The big fella had 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting with 11 rebounds and five assists in Monday’s loss to the Magic, but it wasn’t enough so he will be looking to do even more in this one.

Embiid and the Sixers have won 20 of their last 25 games so they will be looking to bounce back and get back in the win column. Orlando offers a tough test as they have the ability to beat anybody in this league, but Philadelphia will be looking to pick up a win.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. EST.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

