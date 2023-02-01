By 2013, the legend of Loveless had amassed impossible weight. My Bloody Valentine’s sophomore album had long since been codified as one of the masterpieces of the ’90s, one of the masterpieces of alternative music period. A singular vision that begat legions of copycats, a whole genre. Twenty-two years after its release, countless words and breathless accolades had established it as one of those classics that could never be repeated. During my last semester of college in the first half of 2013, a music writer some 15 years my senior visited our pop culture criticism class and told us that when he’s cut he bleeds the color of the Loveless cover. This was hallowed territory. My Bloody Valentine had made an album that reoriented what seemed possible with sound, with the limits of guitar-based rock music, and then they had never followed it up. Because, of course, how could you?

