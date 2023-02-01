Read full article on original website
Storefront Church & George Clarke – “Waking Up” (Evan Dando Cover)
Next month, Lukas Frank, the Los Angeles artist who records as Storefront Church, will release his new EP The Covers. On that record, Frank and his peers team up to take on other people’s songs. We’ve already heard Storefront Church cover Low’s “Words” with Phoebe Bridgers and the Willy Wonka song “Pure Imagination” with Circuit Des Yeux. Today, Lukas Frank has shared another cover.
m b v Turns 10
By 2013, the legend of Loveless had amassed impossible weight. My Bloody Valentine’s sophomore album had long since been codified as one of the masterpieces of the ’90s, one of the masterpieces of alternative music period. A singular vision that begat legions of copycats, a whole genre. Twenty-two years after its release, countless words and breathless accolades had established it as one of those classics that could never be repeated. During my last semester of college in the first half of 2013, a music writer some 15 years my senior visited our pop culture criticism class and told us that when he’s cut he bleeds the color of the Loveless cover. This was hallowed territory. My Bloody Valentine had made an album that reoriented what seemed possible with sound, with the limits of guitar-based rock music, and then they had never followed it up. Because, of course, how could you?
Blood Runs Cold – “Residuals” & “Kill Yourself”
Blood Runs Cold are a new metallic hardcore band from Long Island fronted by Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte. Their filthy, detuned-to-hell debut single contains two songs, “Residuals” and “Kill Yourself,” that let Chiarmonte try out a far more guttural vocal style than Koyo’s pop-punk harmonies. More generally speaking, the band told Brooklyn Vegan, “Most of the songs come from a frustrated or hateful place. Depression, mortality, frustration with the ways people operate both in subcultures and broader society inspired the lyrics for the record.” Hear both tracks below.
.gif from god – “a kiss for every hornet”
Richmond’s .gif from god make frantic, explosive screamo that often veers into pure metallic chaos. Six years ago, the band released a split with Vein. Both bands have gone in hugely different directions since then, and both of them seem to be playing to different scenes, but if you like the intricate splatter of Vein’s Errorzone, then you’ll probably find a lot to like in .gif from god. Today, .gif from god announced plans to release a new EP, their first new music since their 2019 full-length debut approximation_of_a_human.
Jam City – “Redd St. Turbulence” (Feat. Show Me The Body’s Julian Cashwan Pratt)
Here’s a combination that nobody expected. Jack Latham, the British producer known as Jam City, has been a dance music futurist for many years. He’s part of the Night Slugs crew, and in addition to his own music, he’s become a prolific collaborator. Jam City has produced for artists as varied as Kelela, Injury Reserve, and Olivia Rodrigo. Just last week, he helped out on Lil Yachty’s full-length psych-rock experiment Let’s Start Here. Today, Jam City’s got a new single of his own, and it’s a collaboration with Julian Cashwan Pratt, leader of New York punk weirdos Show Me The Body.
Gabby’s World – “Closing Door”
New York musician Gabby Smith has released music under a few different names, and they’ve been Gabby’s World since 2018. At the end of this year, Gabby’s World will follow the 2018 album Beast On Beast with a new one called Gabby’s Sword, and the plan is to release one new song every month until the LP’s December release date. Opening track “Sank” came out a week ago, we get the second Gabby’s Sword track today.
My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “forever”
Last year I was blown away by “The Longing Machine,” a 23-minute song by one-person Albuquerque screamo act My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest. Today the band — now a duo — is back with news of a new LP called fragment dropping this Monday, and they’ve shared its closing track. This one is a more manageable 5:48, but at that length you can be assured “forever” is still epic and intense. Tapping into the sprawling structural sensibility of a band like Respire, My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest masterfully venture out into their genre’s harsh and harrowing extremes while still anchored to some sort of accessibility. Not that anyone would mistake “forever” for pop music, but where some static-laden screamo repels me by pressing too far into shrill atonal freakouts, this stuff simply electrifies. Listen below along with some other recent My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest material.
Black Belt Eagle Scout – “Spaces”
Next week, Black Belt Eagle Scout returns with a new album called The Land, The Water, The Sky. We’ve heard three songs from it already — “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” “Don’t Give Up,” and “Nobody” — and today Katherine Paul is back with one more, “Spaces.”
Watch Circuit des Yeux Cover Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits Of My Labor”
Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr is the latest artist to participate in Song That Found Me At The Right Time, a series of covers presented by Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Fohr recorded a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 track “Fruits Of My Labor” and talked about her mental health in a video.
Brooklyn Resident Hamilon Leithauser Accidentally Receives Mystery Person’s Ashes
Hamilton Leithauser is gearing up for a sizable slate of Walkmen reunion shows this year, which may or may not involve rehearsal. But first, he has to figure out what to do with the human remains that showed up at his home. Leithauser tweeted Tuesday that he’d received a package...
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Layla”
Last October, Unknown Mortal Orchestra — the psych-pop project led by Ruban Nielson — released a new single, “I Killed Captain Cook,” and teased a double album for release in 2023. Well, today they are making that announcement official: the double-album V is due out March 17 and, according to a press release, it “draws from the rich traditions of West Coast AOR, classic hits, weirdo pop and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music.” UMO are also sharing a lead single, “Layla,” which comes with a music video directed by Vira-Lata and is meant to be the first of a two-part series.
Kalia Vandever – “Temper The Wound”
The New York trombonist Kalia Vandever emerged from the world of jazz, and her career has intersected with the worlds of pop and indie rock through work with artists like Harry Styles and Japanese Breakfast. But who needs genres when you’ve got expression as pure as the sounds on Vandever’s upcoming improvisational album We Fell In Turn? The record’s promo materials invoke Grouper, Jeff Parker, and William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops, which should give you some idea of the stretched-out, meditative quality of these tracks, which are largely inspired by Vandever’s memories of childhood in Hawai’i. “Temper The Wound,” the project’s lead single, is basically ambient music — gorgeous, searching ambient music that you should hear below.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Slipknot – “Bone Church”
Listen: I’m sorry. I know this is going to be a controversial statement. I know this will ruffle some feathers. But sometimes — not often, but every once in a while — you need to take these motherfuckers to the bone church. Ask Slipknot. Slipknot know what I’m talking about.
Watch Public Image Ltd.’s Unsuccessful Eurovision Audition
Public Image Ltd. went up against five other acts on a special edition of RTE’s The Late Late Show for the right to represent Ireland at Eurovision in Liverpool this May. (Although John Lydon was born in England, his parents were from Ireland, so the band competed for the right to represent the Emerald Isle.) Ultimately, the band came in fourth place, so they will not be competing in the tournament.
Matty Healy To Oasis: “Stop Marding”
Matty Healy has one message for the former members of Oasis — specifically the always-feuding Liam and Noel Gallagher: “Stop marding.” In an interview with CBC’s Q With Tom Power, the 1975 frontman unleashed a no-lies rant about how the Gallagher brothers owe it to the fans and each other to just get back together. “What are Oasis doing?” he said. “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?” (Stereogum is still researching the definition of ‘marding,’ but we get the gist.)
Paul Shaffer And Letterman‘s Band Filled In For The Roots On Fallon Last Night
The Roots cannot be in two places at once, and as such, while The Tonight Show house band journeyed to Los Angeles for tomorrow night’s Grammys ceremony, former Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer stepped in for one night only on Friday to help out Jimmy Fallon. “It’s such a coincidence we’re here tonight because 41 years ago this very week was when David Letterman came on the air right across the hall here at NBC… so this is like our 41st anniversary,” Shaffer told Fallon.
Emo Band Worst Party Ever Cancel Shows As Frontman Shares Statement About “Toxic” Behavior
Seattle-based emo band Worst Party Ever have announced that they will cancel all forthcoming shows due to frontman Andy Schueneman’s self-admitted “toxic” behavior. Sharing a statement on their social media, Schueneman wrote: “All future tours will be cancelled and will be refunded at the point of purchase. it’s important to put mental health before everything and have accountability when you fuck up.”
Watch Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Kick Off Tour, Play Letter To You Songs Live For The First Time
Last year, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band announced massive tours of both Europe and North America. Tickets were expensive — up to $5,000 in some cases — and Springsteen himself addressed the complaints that followed: “I’m going, ‘Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?'” The whole ticket-pricing saga has been its own story, but there are the prices, and then there’s the actual experience of seeing Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band live. However much the tickets cost, that show is still a beautiful thing.
Watch Gouge Away Make A Surprise Return At Last Night’s Militarie Gun Show In Portland
It’s been too long since we’ve heard from Gouge Away. The band, formed in Florida, has released two albums of excellently sludgy and catchy post-hardcore, 2016’s , Dies and 2018’s Burnt Sugar. As far as I can tell, though, Gouge Away haven’t played a proper live show since 2019, and they haven’t released anything since 2020, when they dropped their single “Consider” and backed it with a cover of the Pixies’ “Wave Of Mutilation.” (You see what they did there.) When a band goes quiet for that long, you always have to weigh the possibility that they just broke up without telling anyone. But Gouge Away did not break up. Instead, they just made an ecstatic surprise return.
