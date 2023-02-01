BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — A Beavercreek, Ohio man, Naser Almadaoji, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release by a federal court for attempting to join the ISIS terrorist group. Almadaoji, 23, an Iraqi-born US citizen, was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force at John Glenn International Airport in 2018 while trying to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS or ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K). Almadaoji pleaded guilty in November 2021, just before his jury trial was scheduled to begin. He admitted to attempting to provide material support – himself, as personnel – to foreign terrorist organizations, namely ISIS and ISIS-K. The defendant intended to travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he planned to be smuggled into Afghanistan so that he could join and receive military training from ISIS-K.

BEAVERCREEK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO