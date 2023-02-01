Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jeffrey S. Dickey, 56
Jeffrey S. Dickey, 56, of Clarksburg, passed 7:02 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital-Southeast, Newark, OH following a brief illness. He was born June 16, 1966 in Chillicothe to Ralph S. Sr. and Judith Echard Dickey. Surviving are his father, Ralph S. Dickey Sr, of Clarksburg; a...
Spenser Allen Michael Lemar, 33
Spenser Allen Michael Lemar, age 33, of Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2023. He was born the son of James Lemar and Angeline Waits Flint on September 30, 1989 in Cincinnati. Spenser had a big personality and loved to hang out with the children in his life. He...
Terry Lee Oppy, 63
Terry Lee Oppy, age 63, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Clinton Memorial Hospital. He was born the son of the late Gene Osborn and Betty (Edingfield) Osborn on May 20, 1959 in Hillsboro, Ohio. Terry worked for Borten Builders and always liked to have...
Nancy O. Meacham, 86
Nancy O. Meacham, 86, of Londonderry, passed from this life on Thursday February 2, 2023 in the Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 1, 1937 in Pickaway County to the late Harley and Victoria (Pfeiffer) Ours. On April 1, 1956 she married Charles. W. Meacham who preceded her in death on September 2, 2007.
Randy Howard Gardner, 65
Randy Howard Gardner, 65, of Washington Court House passed away January 31, 2023, with his family at his side. Randy was born November 15, 1957, in Montgomery County, Ohio to Howard Jr. and Erma (Edwards) Gardner. He was a member of the Washington Senior High School class of 1976. Randy...
Charles Levan Jr., 56
Charles Levan Jr., 56, of Circleville passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born on March 4, 1966 in Circleville to Charles Sr. and Vickie (Large) Levan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the love of his life Lavinia. Charles is survived by step...
Jennifer A (Corbin) Carpenter, 51
Jennifer A. Carpenter, 52 of Ashville, OH passed away at home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born on April 24, 1971 in Gainesville, FL and was a graduate of Kennesaw State Univ. with a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology. Jennifer worked as an educator and then focused on working in the logistics departments of multiple businesses.
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent
WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
Former Columbus cop sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, accepting bribes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus police officer, Marco R. Merino, was sentenced to 108 months in prison by a federal court on Thursday. Merino, 45, of Columbus, was charged with conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes in exchange for protecting the transportation of cocaine. He was arrested by federal agents in September 2021 and later pleaded guilty in February 2022.
Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Beavercreek man sentenced for attempting to join ISIS
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — A Beavercreek, Ohio man, Naser Almadaoji, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release by a federal court for attempting to join the ISIS terrorist group. Almadaoji, 23, an Iraqi-born US citizen, was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force at John Glenn International Airport in 2018 while trying to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS or ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K). Almadaoji pleaded guilty in November 2021, just before his jury trial was scheduled to begin. He admitted to attempting to provide material support – himself, as personnel – to foreign terrorist organizations, namely ISIS and ISIS-K. The defendant intended to travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he planned to be smuggled into Afghanistan so that he could join and receive military training from ISIS-K.
AEP named to Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list
COLUMBUS, Ohio — American Electric Power (AEP) has once again been recognized as one of the world’s most admired companies, according to Fortune magazine. The electric and gas utilities company has been included in the 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies list, marking the 10th consecutive year that it has received this recognition.
