Memphis, TN

Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

First-term Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) is hitting back at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for his comments that police reform legislation may have failed to prevent the “evil” of Tyre Nichols’s fatal beating at the hands of Memphis, Tenn., officers.

Jordan made his comments during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, telling host Chuck Todd that he does not know if “any law, any training, any reform” would prevent what happened to Nichols.

“Imagine if generations ago when the Civil Rights movement was at its peak and people were fighting for justice, if people like Jim Jordan said, ‘Laws are not going to do anything. It’s just human nature. There’s just evil in the world,’” Frost said in an advance clip from Comedy Central’s “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News,” shared exclusively with The Hill on Tuesday.

The animated hosts of “Tooning Out the News” asked Frost, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, “Is Congressman Jordan right that laws won’t help, or is he simply going through his nihilistic, nothing-matters goth phase?”

“He’s going through that goth phase,” the House freshman replied. “And it’s not just a phase: This has been his politics, right?”

“We believe, right — we’re in an institution where we’re passing laws because we believe they can affect the way our country works. They can positively impact working families and all people in this country,” he added.

Body camera footage released Friday showed Nichols being brutally beaten by police for three minutes after they pulled him over during a traffic stop. Nichols did not receive medical attention for more than 20 minutes while he laid on the ground.

He experienced shortness of breath and was eventually taken to a hospital, where he died three days later.

Five officers who were involved in the incident were fired and have been charged with multiple crimes, including second-degree murder. Two additional officers were also disciplined , and three emergency responders were fired.

Activists have renewed calls for passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the aftermath of Nichols’s death, which would prohibit chokeholds and no-knock warrants, restrict qualified immunity and require officers nationwide to wear body cameras.

The legislation passed in the House during the past session of Congress but failed to advance in the Senate.

Episodes of “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News” air on Wednesdays on Comedy Central at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday’s episode will cover the killing of Tyre Nichols, former President Trump’s 2024 campaign, culture wars and the push for gun control.

Updated at 8:18 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Thinking It Through ?
2d ago

Republicans refuse to follow any laws they just don’t like . Wether they like it or not they can be punished if caught unless the judge is a republican also. We have seen that happen many times. That law that didn’t pass in the senate would have been a good law and a step in the right direction. To allow that to continue is uncivilized.

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Rep Jim Jordan responded by suggesting that Laws against abuse of College Students don't work either.

Keith Lavoie
2d ago

all maga Republicans like Jimmy need to be expelled 14th amendment. prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
New York Post

Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
