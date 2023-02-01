ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Futurism

If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet

If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
The Independent

What does the ‘exotic’ green comet look like in the night sky?

For the first time in 50,000 years, a stunning green comet has skipped past Earth, making a remarkably close approach.The flyby was close enough to be visible to the naked eye, and bright enough to be captured in stunning images taken from the Earth.For those who saw it, the green comet looked like a flaming verdant star, hovering in the sky. But for many others, the comet might not have been visible at all: without the right conditions and work, it might not be visible at all.Don Pollacco, a professor from the department of physics at the University of...
WRAL News

How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
GEORGIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Bakersfield Californian

NICK STROBEL: It's tough to spot comet ZTF without aid

How did observing comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) turn out for you? Comet ZTF passed closest to Earth on Thursday, Feb. 2, at a distance of 26 million miles. Comets are notoriously unpredictable in the amount of the gas and dust that they will eject as they warm up when traveling through the inner solar system.
Phys.org

Curious comet's rare close approach

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) today makes its closest approach to Earth before likely leaving our solar system forever. At billions of years old and not seen since Neanderthals roamed, the green comet continues to intrigue as it grows an apparent third tail and unexpectedly—but intriguingly—failed to wow scientists when observed in X-ray light.
The Independent

Rare green comet glows in London night sky

A green comet last seen 50,000 years ago was spotted in the night sky above London.Twitter user @spacestationguy said he recorded this footage using a 10-inch dobsonian scope and Sony A7S camera at prime focus from west London.The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet is so rare that woolly mammoths and saber-toothed cats were still roaming the Earth when it last swept by.It will make its closest approach to Earth today, 2 February, Nasa has said.According to NASA, the comet glows green due to carbon gas.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rare green comet flies through the sky in AlabamaCabinet Office civil servant says they are ‘one pay cheque away from homelessness’What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

