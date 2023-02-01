On February 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First Interstate Bancsystem from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Interstate Bancsystem is $49.81. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.51% from its latest reported closing price of $37.59.

