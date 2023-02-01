Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Before the Bell: Tech Mega-Caps: Fail; Ford: Fail; Qualcomm and Starbucks: Fail; US Steel: Win
Good economic news Thursday morning put a charge into U.S. markets. After-hours earnings reports poured cold water on that enthusiasm.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
It's official: Apple is still the only tech giant to have avoided recent major layoffs or cost cuts
Apple emerges from earnings season battered but not defeated — making it the only big tech firm not to have recently announced cost-cuts or layoffs.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Esperion Therapeutics from Underweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 100.54% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
Sidoti & Co. Upgrades McGrath Rent (MGRC)
On February 2, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for McGrath Rent from Neutral to Buy. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for McGrath Rent is $108.63. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.19% from its latest reported closing price of $104.26.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Guggenheim Downgrades Generac Holdings (GNRC)
On February 3, 2023, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $151.98. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $122.44.
Barclays Upgrades Wausau Paper (WPP)
On January 31, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Wausau Paper from to Overweight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wausau Paper is $66.68. The forecasts range from a low of $44.64 to a high of $120.58. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $61.92.
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)
On February 3, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $72.79. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $65.99.
Citigroup Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
On February 3, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Stanley Black & Decker from Sell to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $86.22. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.10% from its latest reported closing price of $93.82.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
Tesla is reportedly expected to announce its investment in Mexico soon. Amazon said its first-quarter operating income could be between zero and $4 billion. Apple’s top line fell 5% year-over-year to $117.2 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $121.1 billion. U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings...
HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Vyant Bio (VYNT)
On February 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Vyant Bio from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vyant Bio is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1,006.02% from its latest reported closing price of $0.83.
State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
Layoffs at FedEx, Rivian, REI, Foot Locker Loom Large
Companies across sectors are tightening their belts to steer through uncertain times. And the home delivery boom for goods of every sort created by Covid may be seeing its bubble burst. Further evidence of the cooling trend in the last mile of the logistics chain came on Wednesday when FedEx announced it was cutting 10 percent of its officers and directors as the shipping giant’s stock has fallen by 20 percent in the last year amid waning shipper demand. FedEx, which operates on a June-May fiscal calendar, sounded the alarm that cost-cutting measures were on the way, announcing on its Q2 earnings call...
