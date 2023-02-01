We all know actions speak louder than words. And, what better way to say, well, anything than with a box of homemade treats? Next time you find yourself at a loss for words, consider letting one of Bay Bread Co.’s Thank You Boxes do the talking. Curated via client request, this box is brimming with #AllTheCarbs, including daily mini-muffins and scones—six of each, in a variety of flavors—four decadent mini-cinnamon rolls, and a surprise mini-loaf of bread, all baked using simple ingredients and Bay Bread’s signature Old World techniques. It’s the sweetest way to make your statement—even if that statement is just “I brought snacks!” (Everybody likes that person!) Preorder your Thank You Box ($25) by noon the previous day for in-store pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius at Bay Bread Co. in Traverse City (601 Randolph St.), or order online at baybreadco.com. (231) 922-8022.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO