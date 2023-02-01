Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Gratiot homeless shelter near capacity
Now in its second year as a year-around shelter Gratiot County Hope House is busier than ever. Earlier this week Co-Executive Director Jake Gregory reported 19 guests were staying at the shelter, located at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, 1001 W. Washington St. “We have experienced more calls...
UpNorthLive.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to end for some this month
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is coming to an end this month. This means families or households who are receiving food assistance are going to get less benefits, starting in March. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, households in need of more food...
'It's urgent, and scary': Grand Rapids woman looking for kidney donor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is asking for the public's help to save her life, because she's got stage five kidney disease and has only so many more months before her body may began to fail her. So she's reaching out in hopes someone can give her a gift unlike any other.
9&10 News
Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva
Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva. A change of scenery is coming soon to a Northern Michigan MSP Detachment. The Michigan State Police has been looking to move their Manistee County operations. It’s currently at the Oaks Correctional, but a new location was found in Kaleva at the Maple Grove Township Community Center.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
9&10 News
Snowmobilers Stay Warm During Frigid Temps
The cold all across Michigan hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the outdoors. From hitting the slopes to snowmobilers riding the trails, people across Northern Michigan are bundling up to enjoy the great outdoors Friday. Despite the frigid temps, Bob Caudill was in Gaylord Friday with his wife to check...
9&10 News
Despite Rise in Food Prices, End of Federal Grants Schools in Manistee County Continue to Provide Free Meals to Students
Despite Rise in Food Prices, End of Federal Grants Schools in Manistee County Continue to Provide Free Meals to Students. The rise in food prices isn’t just hurting your wallet, school districts are paying more for food too. Despite the end of federal programs allowing schools across the country...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two Northern Michigan Men Appointed To Natural Resources Commission
Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed two men to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, which sets the policy for the management of our wildlife and public lands. David Nyberg, of Marquette, has served as the Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University since 2018. Prior...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
9&10 News
Second Angels of Action’s Bike Race Takes Place at St. Ives and Canadian Lakes
Second Angels of Action’s Bike Race Takes Place at St. Ives and Canadian Lakes. The Snow Angel Fat Tire Bike Race is back. Angel of Action’s Bike Race is taking place at St. Ives and Canadian Lakes Saturday. This is the second race since starting last year as...
Harbor Humane: Puppy seized from Norton Shores canine rescue dies
Harbor Humane Society says a puppy rescued from a Norton Shores canine rescue earlier this week died after being rushed to an animal hospital with severe pneumonia.
My North.com
Traverse City Named One of Most Beautiful Main Streets in U.S.
Architectural Digest recently named Traverse City one of America’s most beautiful main streets. From stunning scenery to a charming downtown, here’s why TC made the list, plus 10 more of our favorite downtowns to explore in Northern Michigan. This is a web original article from the team at...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
northernexpress.com
Bay Bread’s Thank You Boxes
We all know actions speak louder than words. And, what better way to say, well, anything than with a box of homemade treats? Next time you find yourself at a loss for words, consider letting one of Bay Bread Co.’s Thank You Boxes do the talking. Curated via client request, this box is brimming with #AllTheCarbs, including daily mini-muffins and scones—six of each, in a variety of flavors—four decadent mini-cinnamon rolls, and a surprise mini-loaf of bread, all baked using simple ingredients and Bay Bread’s signature Old World techniques. It’s the sweetest way to make your statement—even if that statement is just “I brought snacks!” (Everybody likes that person!) Preorder your Thank You Box ($25) by noon the previous day for in-store pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius at Bay Bread Co. in Traverse City (601 Randolph St.), or order online at baybreadco.com. (231) 922-8022.
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI
Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
