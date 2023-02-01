ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Sun

Gratiot homeless shelter near capacity

Now in its second year as a year-around shelter Gratiot County Hope House is busier than ever. Earlier this week Co-Executive Director Jake Gregory reported 19 guests were staying at the shelter, located at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, 1001 W. Washington St. “We have experienced more calls...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva

Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva. A change of scenery is coming soon to a Northern Michigan MSP Detachment. The Michigan State Police has been looking to move their Manistee County operations. It’s currently at the Oaks Correctional, but a new location was found in Kaleva at the Maple Grove Township Community Center.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
9&10 News

Snowmobilers Stay Warm During Frigid Temps

The cold all across Michigan hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the outdoors. From hitting the slopes to snowmobilers riding the trails, people across Northern Michigan are bundling up to enjoy the great outdoors Friday. Despite the frigid temps, Bob Caudill was in Gaylord Friday with his wife to check...
GAYLORD, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Two Northern Michigan Men Appointed To Natural Resources Commission

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed two men to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, which sets the policy for the management of our wildlife and public lands. David Nyberg, of Marquette, has served as the Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University since 2018. Prior...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
My North.com

Traverse City Named One of Most Beautiful Main Streets in U.S.

Architectural Digest recently named Traverse City one of America’s most beautiful main streets. From stunning scenery to a charming downtown, here’s why TC made the list, plus 10 more of our favorite downtowns to explore in Northern Michigan. This is a web original article from the team at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Bay Bread’s Thank You Boxes

We all know actions speak louder than words. And, what better way to say, well, anything than with a box of homemade treats? Next time you find yourself at a loss for words, consider letting one of Bay Bread Co.’s Thank You Boxes do the talking. Curated via client request, this box is brimming with #AllTheCarbs, including daily mini-muffins and scones—six of each, in a variety of flavors—four decadent mini-cinnamon rolls, and a surprise mini-loaf of bread, all baked using simple ingredients and Bay Bread’s signature Old World techniques. It’s the sweetest way to make your statement—even if that statement is just “I brought snacks!” (Everybody likes that person!) Preorder your Thank You Box ($25) by noon the previous day for in-store pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius at Bay Bread Co. in Traverse City (601 Randolph St.), or order online at baybreadco.com. (231) 922-8022.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI

Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

