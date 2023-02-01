From the Student Section: Sooners top Horned Frogs, mascot interference, Taylor Robertson honored,

While the weather outside wasn’t exactly cooperative, the Lloyd Noble Center was more than warm enough on the inside to watch a good game of basketball. I had kept saying that I wasn’t going to enough OU basketball games, men or women. So I walked my way down to the LNC to watch the No. 20 Sooners take on TCU.

Madi Williams was just so much more athletic than everyone else on the floor. While it was Taylor Robertson’s day, Williams was the player that was the most must-see. She drove to the basket with authority and was a treat to watch.

Robertson’s shooting was great to see in person. This shot was especially fantastic.

My experience at the game wasn’t all good. There was one massive issue that kept poking his massive head directly into my line of sight.

Top Daug would frequently stop to dance right in front of my front-row seat, and I’m pretty sure he was doing it on purpose. While my friend called me a “hater,” I will not take this insult lying down. I’m usually a dog person, but it seems that Top Daug exceeded my limit.

Moving on.

Perhaps it’s time to put the nameplates on the backs of the jerseys for Oklahoma women’s basketball. Softball also has this problem. TCU puts the names on the back of the jerseys.

Taylor Robertson was honored after the game with a video tribute to her journey to be the NCAA’s all-time leading three-point shooter. The Ruf/Neks also paid respect with a pair of goats for the G.O.A.T.

