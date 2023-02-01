Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dining Options Are Plentiful in Deep EllumSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Rick Tocchet says Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will become Canucks’ assistant captains
It would appear that when the Canucks return to action on February 6th, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will have a letter on their chest. In a Thursday morning appearance on Halford & Brough on Sportsnet 650, Tocchet talked about the Canucks’ leadership group in the aftermath of the club trading captain Bo Horvat earlier this week.
NHL
Hayes of Flyers sharing 1st All-Star Game with son of late brother Jimmy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The conversation was as much a joke as it was serious. At least, that was the way Kevin Hayes thought of it, all those vows that he would make an NHL All-Star Game, all those times that his older brother would say that it was going to happen.
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews seems like the perfect fit for the Winnipeg Jets
TSN: John Lu on what the Winnipeg Jets could be looking to add before the March 3rd trade deadline. Jay Onrait: “John, let’s talk about the trade deadline. The Jets are one of the very few teams in the National Hockey League that have a little cap space to work with if they wanted to add a player without having to send too much salary the other way.
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NBC Sports
Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman
The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
Dylan Larkin weighs in on contract negotiations with Red Wings
If Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin wants to head to another team following the 2022-23 season, he will be able to do so as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. But, according to Larkin, his game plan is to remain with the team that drafted him. On Thursday, Larkin was at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game Media Day and he said he stands by what he has been saying all along.
Yardbarker
How Owen Power stacks up against other No. 1 overall defenseman draft picks
Expectations are typically quite high when someone goes first overall in the NHL Draft. In theory, the prospect is typically as NHL-ready as it gets, and slow stretches will be scrutinized. Instant success is expected more from forwards, so people notice when someone like Jack Hughes or Alexis Lafreniere doesn’t produce out of the gate.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Centre Depth Promising, Potentially Solidified By Draft
With the Montreal Canadiens’ young centres showing promising signs this season, the Habs could finally solidify the position once and for all this summer. Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach have been two of the Canadiens’ best players all season, but they clearly need reinforcements. Both have played some...
NHL takes skills showcase outside, McDavid shines inside
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby got dunked into a tank of water, Nick Suzuki holed a golf ball with a hockey stick and the NHL made hockey an outdoor sport for its skills showcase in South Florida. Two new events outside in the sun highlighted the league’s annual...
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin doesn’t want to leave the Red Wings
As NHL All-Star weekend gets underway, Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin has bigger issues on his mind than winning Friday night’s fastest skater competition. Larkin, 26, will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, a topic he wasn’t able to avoid during media day on Thursday. Despite seemingly reaching an impasse with Red Wings brass, Larkin maintained that he wants to remain in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Bruins Can Acquire LTIR Player Like Nyquist And Stash For Playoffs
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist (shoulder), is currently on injured reserve and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but not the 2023 Stanley Cup Playioffs. As TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston pointed out on the most recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, that ironically, may elevate not decrease the NHL trade value of the 33-year-old pending unrestricted free agent forward.
Yardbarker
Sharks' Timo Meier is top target heading into NHL trade deadline
Finally. Thanks to the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, we landed our first significant trade of the season with resident No. 1 on the Trade Targets board Bo Horvat heading to the Island. That means we have a new No. 1 on the board. And while the Horvat deal...
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Zadina & More
The NHL is officially in its All-Star break as Dylan Larkin and the rest of the All-Stars have made their way to Sunrise, Florida for the weekend’s events. While next few days will provide some levity from the NHL season, that hasn’t stopped the news cycle from being filled with notable moves and quotes, especially in the Detroit Red Wings’ neck of the woods.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Schenn & Garland Next to Go After Horvat Trade
After trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, the Vancouver Canucks will turn their attention to shipping a few of their other pieces away. Leading that group are Luke Schenn and Conor Garland. Schenn is receiving a lot of attention from playoff teams, while Garland could help a contender and provide secondary scoring. Additionally, the team has a few other players who could be on their way out.
Yardbarker
A shift-by-shift breakdown of Aatu Raty’s second game with the Abbotsford Canucks
Raty did well to lift sticks and tie up his opposition. However, the shift did lead to three shot attempts for San Jose. An early tripping penalty against Danila Klimovich saw Jeremy Colliton jumbling the lines when the game returned to 5v5. Then, Klimovich took his second straight penalty of the period, resulting in a goal against and a lengthy break between shifts for Raty.
Yardbarker
Sabres Notes: Dahlin Replaces Injured Thompson At All-Star Game, Luukkonen Named Rookie Of The Month
Tage Thompson was all ready to jump on a plane to Florida to enjoy his first appearance at the NHL All-Star game, but the Buffalo Sabres leading scorer suffered an upper-body injury against Carolina on Wednesday, which resulted in him being replaced by defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for the festivities in Sunrise, FL this weekend.
NBC Sports
NBA: Kings hurt by three missed calls in loss to Pacers
The Kings nearly came back from a 19-point deficit against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and the referees at Gainbridge Fieldhouse certainly didn't help Sacramento's cause. In its latest Last Two Minute Report, the NBA admitted officials missed three calls in the final two minutes of the Kings' 107-104...
Comments / 0