ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews seems like the perfect fit for the Winnipeg Jets

TSN: John Lu on what the Winnipeg Jets could be looking to add before the March 3rd trade deadline. Jay Onrait: “John, let’s talk about the trade deadline. The Jets are one of the very few teams in the National Hockey League that have a little cap space to work with if they wanted to add a player without having to send too much salary the other way.
markerzone.com

FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Sports

Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites

The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman

The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin weighs in on contract negotiations with Red Wings

If Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin wants to head to another team following the 2022-23 season, he will be able to do so as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. But, according to Larkin, his game plan is to remain with the team that drafted him. On Thursday, Larkin was at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game Media Day and he said he stands by what he has been saying all along.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

How Owen Power stacks up against other No. 1 overall defenseman draft picks

Expectations are typically quite high when someone goes first overall in the NHL Draft. In theory, the prospect is typically as NHL-ready as it gets, and slow stretches will be scrutinized. Instant success is expected more from forwards, so people notice when someone like Jack Hughes or Alexis Lafreniere doesn’t produce out of the gate.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens Centre Depth Promising, Potentially Solidified By Draft

With the Montreal Canadiens’ young centres showing promising signs this season, the Habs could finally solidify the position once and for all this summer. Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach have been two of the Canadiens’ best players all season, but they clearly need reinforcements. Both have played some...
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin doesn’t want to leave the Red Wings

As NHL All-Star weekend gets underway, Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin has bigger issues on his mind than winning Friday night’s fastest skater competition. Larkin, 26, will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, a topic he wasn’t able to avoid during media day on Thursday. Despite seemingly reaching an impasse with Red Wings brass, Larkin maintained that he wants to remain in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bruins Can Acquire LTIR Player Like Nyquist And Stash For Playoffs

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist (shoulder), is currently on injured reserve and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but not the 2023 Stanley Cup Playioffs. As TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston pointed out on the most recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, that ironically, may elevate not decrease the NHL trade value of the 33-year-old pending unrestricted free agent forward.
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Zadina & More

The NHL is officially in its All-Star break as Dylan Larkin and the rest of the All-Stars have made their way to Sunrise, Florida for the weekend’s events. While next few days will provide some levity from the NHL season, that hasn’t stopped the news cycle from being filled with notable moves and quotes, especially in the Detroit Red Wings’ neck of the woods.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk

The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Schenn & Garland Next to Go After Horvat Trade

After trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, the Vancouver Canucks will turn their attention to shipping a few of their other pieces away. Leading that group are Luke Schenn and Conor Garland. Schenn is receiving a lot of attention from playoff teams, while Garland could help a contender and provide secondary scoring. Additionally, the team has a few other players who could be on their way out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

A shift-by-shift breakdown of Aatu Raty’s second game with the Abbotsford Canucks

Raty did well to lift sticks and tie up his opposition. However, the shift did lead to three shot attempts for San Jose. An early tripping penalty against Danila Klimovich saw Jeremy Colliton jumbling the lines when the game returned to 5v5. Then, Klimovich took his second straight penalty of the period, resulting in a goal against and a lengthy break between shifts for Raty.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
NBC Sports

NBA: Kings hurt by three missed calls in loss to Pacers

The Kings nearly came back from a 19-point deficit against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and the referees at Gainbridge Fieldhouse certainly didn't help Sacramento's cause. In its latest Last Two Minute Report, the NBA admitted officials missed three calls in the final two minutes of the Kings' 107-104...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy