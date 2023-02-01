Read full article on original website
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Tomlin-Jon Gruden connection could lead to intriguing offensive hire for Steelers
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire
One of the most important jobs for new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will be to try to salvage Russell Wilson’s tenure with the franchise. Fortunately for him, it appears he will have a willing partner in his new quarterback. Wilson is “ecstatic” with the decision to hire Payton, according to Troy Renck of Denver7.... The post Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Ohio State HC Ryan Day seems to be seriously considering giving up play-calling duties
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been calling plays for the Buckeyes since being named Urban Meyer's offensive coordinator back in 2017. That's a long time to be at the helm of an offense, and Day clearly felt strong enough about keeping his grip on play-calling that he held on to those duties when he became head coach in 2019.
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list
The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?
We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
Even CBS has reportedly tried to get Tony Romo to care more about his announcing job
When Tony Romo made his debut as the lead NFL analyst for CBS back in 2017, he was shockingly good at the job. The former Cowboys quarterback was engaging in the booth and appeared to put in the work, which led to insightful analysis and breaking down plays before they happened.
NFL Players Not Happy With Potential Rule Change
When two of the highest-profile players on two of the highest-profile NFL teams suffer an injury as a result of the same type of tackle, the league taking notice should be expected. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard both suffered lower leg injuries in the ...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says 'Good Fit'
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings
It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade
Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season
With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
Predictions for the Falcons offseason
For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Falcons have some excitement surrounding the franchise this offseason. The end of the rebuild is in sight, and there’s a legitimate chance this team is in the playoffs this time next year. Following a season in which the Falcons went 7-10, they have the second-most cap space of any team, along with a top 10 selection in the NFL Draft. If Terry Fontenot and company pull the right strings, there’s no reason they can’t win a putrid NFC South.
