Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Bill Gates says A.I. like ChatGPT is ‘every bit as important as the PC, as the internet’
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates knows a thing or two about paradigm shifts, having played a key role in personal computers becoming a thing. Today, he believes, an equally important development is beginning with ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence tools. “A.I. is going to be debated as the hottest topic of...
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
CoinDesk
The =nil; Foundation Says Its New Software Is Rocket Fuel for Zero-Knowledge Developers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The =nil; Foundation, theplayfully-named blockchain infrastructure startup, introduced a toolkit Thursday that it said will radically decrease the time it will take for developers to build platforms that use zero-knowledge cryptography. The new project...
Google will bring generative AI to Gmail. It's trying to stem the threat of the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance.
Get ready to have AI features on your email as Google wants to remind people it's been using AI longer than the Microsoft-ChatGPT alliance existed.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
TechRadar
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
Phone Arena
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
According to software firm Dr.Web (via BleepingComputer) a new category of activity-tracking apps has appeared on the Google Play Store generating over 20 million downloads. What makes these three tracking apps so appealing to Android users? They bill themselves as health trackers and pedometers that give you incentive to get into shape by promising to pay out cash rewards to those who reach certain goals.
New 'Hook' malware allows hijacking, real-time spying on Android devices
A new banking app for Android devices called Hook contains malware that could leave your Android device susceptible to remote hacking.
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Microsoft wants to use ChatGPT tech to write your emails for you
Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI just continues to grow and this latest venture wants to automate the client relationship. As reported by Bloomberg, Microsoft is planning to integrate artificial intelligence tools from OpenAI into Viva Sales, which connects Microsoft 365 with customer relationship management software from vendors like Salesforce. According to the report, the company thinks that it can use the technology from the ChatGPT maker to help automate email replies to clients.
Analysis-From Meta to Microsoft, AI's big moment is here
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Big Tech companies have a new obsession: artificial intelligence. This week, chief executives across the sector packed earnings calls with mentions of the heavily hyped technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line.
Google Gears Up to Compete With Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT — Here's What It Means
ChatGPT is building its user base faster than the most popular consumer apps created to date.
Acronis combines antivirus protection with easy backup in an all-in-one solution
Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office for macOS offers complete protection for your digital life by combining antivirus capabilities with the ability to easily recover your backup data in an all-in-one solution (including an iOS app to manage backups). From coffee spills to hard disks failing and cyberthreat attacks, these apps have you covered.
justagirlandherblog.com
How to Make Your Own Party Invitations in Microsoft Word
Learn how to make birthday invitations for free using Microsoft Word and this simple step-by-step tutorial!. Our little Caleb just turned 2, (I’m still in shock. And denial. He’s never allowed to grow up.) and we will be having a party for him in a few weeks to celebrate. I love all of the cute invitations that I see on Etsy and Pinterest, but I really feel like it’s extra special when I can make my own. (Also, I’m cheap.)
Android Authority
How to create and print address labels in Microsoft Word
Address labels are very helpful for applications like envelopes and packages. In Microsoft Word, you can use the address label function to customize and print labels easily. Here’s how to print labels from Word. QUICK ANSWER. To print a label from Word, go to Mailings > Labels. Select either...
geekwire.com
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy explains the company’s current mindset in surprise debut on earnings call
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy joined the company’s earnings call with analysts and investors for the first time Thursday afternoon, explaining that it’s something he plans to do “from time to time going forward.”. His predecessor, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, traditionally left the quarterly earnings calls to the...
Ars Technica
Until further notice, think twice before using Google to download software
Searching Google for downloads of popular software has always come with risks, but over the past few months, it has been downright dangerous, according to researchers and a pseudorandom collection of queries. “Threat researchers are used to seeing a moderate flow of malvertising via Google Ads,” volunteers at Spamhaus wrote...
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says users will be able to interact directly with AI features in its search engine 'very soon'
AI "is the most profound technology" the company is working on, Pichai said. He first mentioned Google's plans to become "AI-first" several years ago.
CoinDesk
Amazon Looking to Hire Web3 Staff for Its Cloud Services
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. E-commerce giant Amazon's (AMZN) cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is hiring staff to help increase its clientele in the Web3 space. A listing posted a week ago on its LinkedIn site is seeking...
Comments / 0