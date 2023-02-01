Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
KSBW.com
San Carlos School community coming together Thursday following an alleged shooting threat
MONTEREY, Calif. — Doors remain closed Thursday at San Carlos School, as the community works to recover from a shooting threat. “You never believe it's going to happen in your backyard,” says Crystal LoManto, San Carlos School parent. According to Monterey police, a man called the school just...
KSBW.com
Greenfield police make arrest in child molestation case
GREENFIELD, Calif. — A Greenfield man is behind bars on child molestation charges. According to Greenfield police, 39-year-old Miguel Sanchez Rubio was arrested Friday night on five counts of child molestation and five counts of sexual battery. Officers say two adult victims came forward to report he molested them...
Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening. San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area. Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online The post Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Suspected Arson Suspect Arrested by Monterey PD
“On Thursday, January 26 2023, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Monterey Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Figueroa and Franklin in reference to a dumpster fire. This fire damaged the dumpster and wall of a nearby building. The Monterey Fire Department extinguished the fire. On Friday, January 27...
Press Banner
Update: Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d
BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
kingcityrustler.com
Gang member found guilty of 2016 King City murder
SALINAS VALLEY — A 27-year-old Greenfield man was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder by a Monterey County jury on Friday. Judge Mark E. Hood presided over the trial of John Samuel Trivino, aka “Smack,” who was convicted for killing 20-year-old Martin Heredia of King City.
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy Unified won’t pursue school closure, for now
The Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education on Jan. 26 decided not to move forward with closing a school. But with enrollment continuing to spiral down, the possibility of shutting down another campus will continue to hang over the district. Enrollment in GUSD stands at about 10,450, a little...
crimevoice.com
2 Suspects arrested on Drugs and Firearms Offenses in Salinas
“Here at Salinas PD we would like to dispel a big rumor we hear going around at times (yes sometimes even with YouTube lawyers). The good ol’ “home base” rumor. Well you see, if you commit a flagrant violation of the law and then make it home the tag rule of “home base” does NOT come into affect.
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Volunteers offer a helping hand on College Road
Volunteers help remove stacks of sandbags Saturday at the flood-stricken College Road neighborhood as part of a large-scale cleanup. The one-day event, which drew more than 100 people, was organized by Supervisor Felipe Hernandez and his Chief of Staff Ramon Gomez. Numerous members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints were joined by helpers from the City of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and others as they fanned out in the Holohan/Laken area and College Road. They focused on sand bag removal, mud clean up, and street and yard cleaning.
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
montereycountyweekly.com
County law enforcement officials are coordinating to crack down on the worsening “ghost gun” problem.
Two recent arrests in Monterey County have brought further attention to untraceable, homemade firearms known as “ghost guns,” with local law enforcement officials saying they’re coordinating to crack down on the problem. Tuesday, Jan. 24 saw a pair of separate and unrelated ghost gun busts in the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Low staffing forces Salinas PD to prioritize calls, meaning not all will trigger a police response.
With staffing levels thin, the Salinas Police Department has changed the way it prioritizes call responses. On Jan. 26, Salinas PD implemented a new process when deciding whether to send a police officer to a reported crime. “We had to make some drastic decisions,” Chief Roberto Filice told City Council...
cityonahillpress.com
Concerns Arise Over Potential UCSC-Cabrillo Joint Housing Complex
Housing is housing. Even if it’s halfway across the county, right?. In a Jan. 17 vote, the Cabrillo Governing Board voted to approve the final draft of a proposed housing complex with 271 units that could house 624 students. The catch is that it would serve students from Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz.
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
Three mountain lions spotted outside of Carmel Valley home
Three mountain lions were spotted taking a casual stroll in front of a homeowner's front gate on Tuesday, and the homeowners caught the big cats on camera.
benitolink.com
Hollister middle school students take regional honors
Please join us in congratulating CMEA Central Coast Section Honor Band musicians, Thomas Feci, Benny Gomez Jr., Shyloh Gonzalez, Jaxon Lopez, Matthias Morgan, Megan Phillips, Kayla Reames, and Charles Schilke! As representatives of the Rancho Maze Band (RMB) and Hollister Youth Music Network (HYMN), each of these proud Hollister middle schoolers went through a rigorous audition process to claim their seat in this most prestigious musical ensemble. Students were auditioned from areas encompassing Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and San Luis Obispo Counties. It is quite the honor to be selected from such a vast number of auditionees.
San Jose police are getting slower at responding to calls
Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for... The post San Jose police are getting slower at responding to calls appeared first on San José Spotlight.
