Is Coffee Bad For Kids? A Nurse And Dietician Explain
Coffee has been linked to health benefits in adults, but it may be more dangerous for children. So is coffee bad for kids? It’s still unclear how caffeine, a stimulant and the active ingredient in coffee and most energy drinks, impacts developing brains. “I don’t see any reason that...
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’
The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
ahchealthenews.com
5 warning signs of a dangerous blood clot
Want to learn more about your risk for heart disease? Take a free online quiz to learn more. The only symptom I had was a calf cramp that persisted. After nearly a week of progressive pain, I went to the doctor, and he told me to get a massage. I am a RN and had a feeling this was more than a strained muscle. I went to the ER the following morning for a second opinion. I had a DVT behind my knee at age 38, non-smoker, but many years of taking hormone therapy. Doctors in a hurry need to learn to listen to patients; not every patient will have every symptom.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
A baby was losing weight and vomiting. At the hospital, doctors discovered he was starving from an almond milk diet.
Doctors thought a sick infant had type 1 diabetes, but he was really starving because his mom was feeding him almond milk.
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Weight Loss After Going on Diabetes Drugs
O'Donnell also explained that cutting down on alcohol and giving up soda had helped her to shed weight, saying, "Soda is the enemy, period."
TODAY.com
After her cut from a manicure wouldn't heal, woman learns she has rare nail cancer due to HPV
In November 2021, Grace Garcia visited a new nail salon for a manicure. The nail technician nicked her cuticle, and she bled a little. The cut never quite healed properly, and she later developed a wart. She learned that she had nail cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a rare phenomenon.
Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
My palpitations were dismissed as anxiety — turns out I have a deadly disease
It was all in vein. After doctors reportedly told Jade Cooke three times that her heart palpitations were anxiety, she was shocked to learn she actually suffered from a life-threatening condition. The 35-year-old Brit said she did yoga up to five times a week — until she started having trouble breathing in early 2019. Despite clinicians apparently shrugging off her concerns and writing them off as anxiety, an X-ray revealed what was really brewing. “When I initially went to my [general practitioner] with concerns, I was fobbed off three times, with them saying it was anxiety,” she told SWNS. “My mom came with...
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'
COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Fatherly
