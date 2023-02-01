ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

South Dakota Searchlight

New U.S. House Natural Resources chair opposes limits on fossil fuel development

The incoming chairman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee wants to allow more mining and believes technology — not limitations on fossil fuel production — is the best way to address climate change. As part of their organization of the chamber they now control, U.S. House Republicans selected Arkansas’ Bruce Westerman to lead the […] The post New U.S. House Natural Resources chair opposes limits on fossil fuel development appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
