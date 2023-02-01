ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Daily Californian

Longstanding 'Here There' encampment cleared by Berkeley city officials

Berkeley city officials cleared away the longstanding “Here There” encampment on Adeline Street on Tuesday, putting a halt to the camp’s nearly seven year-long protest on the green space. Despite being largely considered a “model camp,” according to Berkeley’s Vice Mayor Ben Bartlett, the encampment had its...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland mayor discusses what's next for police chief

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After placing Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on paid administrative leave, the mayor is speaking to KRON4 about her decision.   "Our goal is to make sure we are fully and carefully taking into account the very serious problems discussed in the report and taking corrective actions," said Oakland Mayor Sheng […]
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

OUSD’s abandoned Lake Merritt headquarters is getting a new life

The former Oakland Unified School District headquarters—two buildings totaling 96,900 square feet that have stood on a 1.6-acre parcel at the southern edge of Lake Merritt for nearly 100 years, and empty for the last 10—is finally set to be reimagined. A coalition of young people, educators, and...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose mayor calls to end homelessness

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose's new mayor Matt Mahan wants to end homelessness in the city — calling it a humanitarian crisis. At his inauguration Wednesday, Mahan declared it's time to end San Jose's era of unmanaged encampments. Mahan repeated he wants to get back to basics and housing is one of them, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Post: Week of February 1 – 7, 2023

To enlarge your view of this issue, use the slider, magnifying glass icon or full page icon in the lower right corner of the browser window. Oakland Post: Week of January 25 – 31, 2023 — The printed Weekly Edition of the Oakland Post: Week of January 25 – 31, 2023.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Where was Oakland Police Commission during latest OPD setback?

OAKLAND, Calif. - When the mayor put Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on leave two weeks ago because of "systemic deficiencies" uncovered in Internal Affairs investigations, the chief and his allies came out hard against the 20-year-old federal oversight of OPD and specifically the federal monitor tasked with making sure police reforms are upheld.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

5 Years After Balboa High School Went Into Lockdown, Another Student Brought a Gun Undetected

A student managed to bring a gun undetected into a San Francisco high school this week, evoking a 2018 incident at the same school that led to a lockdown. After staff became aware that a student had brought a weapon into Balboa High School on Tuesday, they called the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded around noon, locating a 17-year-old boy in possession of a firearm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

