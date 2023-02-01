ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

WSAV News 3

Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

If you keep building it, they’ll keep coming

Although I always read Tim Wood’s op-eds when they appear in the The Island News, it is seldom that I find very much that I agree with. He and I are at different poles on most subjects, which is OK. I respect his right to believe what he wants, as I hope he does mine.
BEAUFORT, SC
connectsavannah.com

Celebrating National Pizza Day: A guide to the best pizzerias around town

A passion for pizza is something that unites us all. The crowd-pleasing pie is a staple of the American diet loved by just about everyone — except for Gregory Eddie from “Abbott Elementary,” but of course, he’s a fictional character and a rare exception. Here in Savannah, we enjoy pizza in a variety of ways: by the slice, New York-style, deep-dish, wood-fired, you name it. Because pizza is so beloved, our nation sets aside a special day to honor the almighty pie. National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and we’re celebrating with a list of some of our favorite pizza places around town. Join in on the celebration and enjoy a slice or a whole pie from one of these local pizzerias.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases

While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp: Auto parts manufacturer heading to Chatham County, creating 700+ new jobs

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced over 700 jobs were heading to Chatham County. Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. Seoyon E-Hwa supplies door trim, headlining, seats, C/PAD, bumpers, and […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor-trailer fire backed up traffic on Interstate 16 Friday afternoon. The incident happened on I-16 eastbound near exit 147. Emergency crews were seen extinguishing the blaze. There’s no word yet on any injuries. Visit wsav.com/traffic for more traffic updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign

City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Residents voice concerns at community meeting held by Bluffton Police

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the gruesome police attack of Tyre Nichols, a man was beaten to death by Memphis police officers. Chief Joe Babkiewicz led much of the discussion. He says while he’s sure national guidelines will be updated soon...
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters

A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
HARDEEVILLE, SC

