HS Bball: Johnson hands Beach first region loss to highlight exciting night
SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Johnson boys basketball team continued to dominate as they knocked off the region’s top seed, Beach, on Feb. at home, 76-50. The win for Johnson is their fifth straight. Johnson and Beach battled in the first half. Beach pulled with in three points with around a minute left. However, Johnson closed […]
mansionglobal.com
Forget Florida—South Carolina Low Country Is the Top U.S. Luxury-Home Market
U.S. luxury home buyers looking for more space, a strong return on investment—plus an enjoyable place to live—might want to consider the booming Southern waterfront communities Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort, South Carolina. The metro area ranked No. 1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 on The...
Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
yourislandnews.com
If you keep building it, they’ll keep coming
Although I always read Tim Wood’s op-eds when they appear in the The Island News, it is seldom that I find very much that I agree with. He and I are at different poles on most subjects, which is OK. I respect his right to believe what he wants, as I hope he does mine.
OnlyInYourState
The Sunset Views At The Sunset Grille In South Carolina Are Simply Sensational
It’s often difficult to find a waterfront restaurant with great sunset views on the east coast of the United States because, as we all know, the sun sets in the west. Since the Atlantic Ocean is to the east, that means any restaurants facing that ocean might be great for sunrise but aren’t so great for sunset.
connectsavannah.com
Celebrating National Pizza Day: A guide to the best pizzerias around town
A passion for pizza is something that unites us all. The crowd-pleasing pie is a staple of the American diet loved by just about everyone — except for Gregory Eddie from “Abbott Elementary,” but of course, he’s a fictional character and a rare exception. Here in Savannah, we enjoy pizza in a variety of ways: by the slice, New York-style, deep-dish, wood-fired, you name it. Because pizza is so beloved, our nation sets aside a special day to honor the almighty pie. National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and we’re celebrating with a list of some of our favorite pizza places around town. Join in on the celebration and enjoy a slice or a whole pie from one of these local pizzerias.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
Gov. Kemp: Auto parts manufacturer heading to Chatham County, creating 700+ new jobs
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced over 700 jobs were heading to Chatham County. Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. Seoyon E-Hwa supplies door trim, headlining, seats, C/PAD, bumpers, and […]
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
wtoc.com
Sunday marks 65 years since atomic bomb was lost near Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 5, 1958, two military planes were carrying out a training exercise. The problem came when a fighter jet crashed into a bomber which had an atomic bomb on board. “In order to land safely because Hunter Airfield was still under construction, in order...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor-trailer fire backed up traffic on Interstate 16 Friday afternoon. The incident happened on I-16 eastbound near exit 147. Emergency crews were seen extinguishing the blaze. There’s no word yet on any injuries. Visit wsav.com/traffic for more traffic updates.
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
WSAV-TV
Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign
City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Duke Street
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Duke Street. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded in the area of 2500 Duke Street on Thursday evening for a shooting. Details are limited at this time. If you have any information...
wtoc.com
Residents voice concerns at community meeting held by Bluffton Police
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the gruesome police attack of Tyre Nichols, a man was beaten to death by Memphis police officers. Chief Joe Babkiewicz led much of the discussion. He says while he’s sure national guidelines will be updated soon...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters
A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
