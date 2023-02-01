ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Buying a home in the Triangle is more affordable than it’s been in months

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. And despite a recent study showing it may be more prudent to rent than buy a home in the Triangle, today’s report looks at the latest market data for what’s happening with housing in the Triangle.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Fire at Raleigh apartment complex damages building

RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire late Saturday night at the Walden Woods Condominiums at 4707 Walden Pond Drive. The Raleigh Fire Department and EMS responded to the fire sometime after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was put out just before 2:45 a.m., and there is apparent...
RALEIGH, NC
$600 Monthly Payments Could Be Loaded To Your Bank Account Soon

Durham, North Carolina is considering extending its Universal Basic Income (UBI) pilot program after a successful run that has benefited over one hundred residents battling economic hardship. North Carolina Residents to Receive an Extra $600 Monthly. The Excel Pilot Program, also known as StepUp Durham, has provided 115 eligible residents...
DURHAM, NC
Hillsborough Wills & Trust: Involving family is key for estate planning

With estate planning, for many, where there’s a will, there are myths. Some of them — dramatic reading of will leading to fighting among family members — can mostly be attributed to Hollywood and other fiction machines. Other myths — “I’m not rich enough to have a will” — are due to a lack of understanding of what estate planning can mean and who it can benefit.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture

RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
RALEIGH, NC
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
DURHAM, NC

