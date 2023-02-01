Read full article on original website
County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed paperwork requesting a special prosecutor to check work of the LPD regarding last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters.
WOWT
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
News Channel Nebraska
Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault
NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
News Channel Nebraska
Bond set at $3M in York murder case
YORK, Neb. -- Bond has been set at $3 million for a York man accused of murdering his wife. Forty-seven-year-old Bart Beutler is charged with first-degree murder and multiple felony weapon counts, stemming from a shooting Monday in which Beutler's wife Stacie was killed. According to court documents, Beutler told...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam
AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
North Platte Telegraph
Two Lincoln Police recruits were fired for cheating on academy exam, records show
Two former Lincoln Police recruits were dismissed from the department's police academy in November after they admitted to cheating on an exam, according to public records and police officials. Dalton Bell and Ethan Bruha, who were among 19 recruits to join the department in July 2022, were dismissed Nov. 9...
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
doniphanherald.com
Study says Nebraska may need 1,500 more prison beds within a decade
Even if Nebraska spends $350 million to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary, the state will need to add another 1,500 beds to its corrections system over the next decade to keep up with projected inmate growth. That’s the conclusion of a long-awaited prison facilities master plan that was recently...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
A 27-year-old Omaha man received a life sentence Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in February 2021 in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana. Deontae Rush, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree murder of James Shekie, is expected to appeal.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools
HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
WOWT
Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000. Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call. According to LPD, the...
klkntv.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
News Channel Nebraska
Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?
NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
klkntv.com
Woman shot dead in York would ‘get along with anybody,’ friend says
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The community of York, a city of about 8,000 people, is now dealing with a rare act of deadly violence. A York man is accused of shooting and killing his wife Monday night, after police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler dead in her home. Officers then...
