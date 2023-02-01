ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilber, NE

WOWT

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault

NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bond set at $3M in York murder case

YORK, Neb. -- Bond has been set at $3 million for a York man accused of murdering his wife. Forty-seven-year-old Bart Beutler is charged with first-degree murder and multiple felony weapon counts, stemming from a shooting Monday in which Beutler's wife Stacie was killed. According to court documents, Beutler told...
YORK, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam

AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
AUBURN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Study says Nebraska may need 1,500 more prison beds within a decade

Even if Nebraska spends $350 million to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary, the state will need to add another 1,500 beds to its corrections system over the next decade to keep up with projected inmate growth. That’s the conclusion of a long-awaited prison facilities master plan that was recently...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools

HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
HEBRON, NE
WOWT

Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000. Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call. According to LPD, the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?

NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE

