Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 19-5 on the season and 10-3 in Conference USA after winning its fourth straight game. Now what?: The Mean Green will return home for what will be a huge game against UAB on Thursday. The Blazers were the preseason favorite in C-USA and have won four straight games. UAB has Jordan Walker, one of the top players in the league, back in its lineup after he missed some time due to injury.

DENTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO