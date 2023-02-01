ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration for Texas counties, including Smith

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm that caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. The disaster declaration includes Smith, Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
BULLARD, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Texas hoops rewind -- UNT 74, Rice 64: Mean Green avenge loss to Owls

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 19-5 on the season and 10-3 in Conference USA after winning its fourth straight game. Now what?: The Mean Green will return home for what will be a huge game against UAB on Thursday. The Blazers were the preseason favorite in C-USA and have won four straight games. UAB has Jordan Walker, one of the top players in the league, back in its lineup after he missed some time due to injury.
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

UNT's offense clicks in win over Rice

HOUSTON — The North Texas men’s basketball team beat Rice on the road Saturday night, 74-64, to pick up its 10th conference win of the year and its fourth straight victory overall. UNT (19-5, 10-3 in Conference USA) had four players score in double figures Saturday and was...
HOUSTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Girls Basketball: Van's Landry Jones scores 1,000th career point

ATHENS — Van junior guard Landry Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner foer her 1,000th career point as the Lady Vandals defeated Athens 81-26 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game. On the night, Jones had 31 points, along with nine rebounds, two assists and six...
VAN, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sportmanship shown in Whitehouse vs. Tyler girls basketball game

Emotion, grittiness and sportsmanship were on full display between the Tyler Lady Lions and Whitehouse LadyCats on Friday night. The rivals fought tooth-and-nail throughout before the Lady Lions gradually pulled away in the second half of the District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den in Tyler. Then with...
TYLER, TX

