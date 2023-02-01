<div id="embedVideoContainer_11605065" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087&channel=college-football&key=11605065&pcid=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087"></div><p></p><p></p><p class="p1">Head coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Deion-Sanders-4617" target="_blank">Deion Sanders</a></b> and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson who took a visit to Boulder last weekend.</p><p class="p1">“I’m most excited about just going there and being developed for the next level beyond college while helping the program win games,” Johnson told 247Sports.</p><p class="p1">“The people and of course it’s a beautiful city.”</p><p class="p1">On the prep level, Johnson is an outstanding high school quarterback throwing for 3,976 yards and 43 touchdowns with another 1,284 yards rushing and 17 scores as a junior. He is also one of the best quarter-milers in the state qualifying for state in the 400m dash.</p><p class="p1">Colorado has a roadmap for Johnson to play on both sides of the ball, something his future head coach has done throughout his career. He will start out in the secondary and as a return specialist. Sanders success as a head coach turning Jackson State into a champion has him loving the trajectory of the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">“He’s real straight forward and knows the blueprint for success,” Johnson said of Sanders. “He’s done it in his personal life and as coach at Jackson State.”</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://247sports.com/college/colorado/Season/2024-Football/Commits/" target="_blank">Johnson is commit No. 5 for Colorado early in the 2024 cycle</a> as they rise three spots to No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The visit this past weekend put the Buffaloes in pole position, calling it a “special place.</p><p class="p1">"It was better than I expected and I expected it to be great!" Johnson said. "This place is beautiful and special! The program is definitely moving in the right direction with Coach Prime and his staff. I got to me everyone who is a part of the staff and they all let me know how much of a priority I am!"</p><p class="p1">Johnson feels a connection with several Colorado staffers.</p><p class="p1">“I’m close with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Corey-Phillips-46101093" target="_blank">Corey Phillips</a></b>, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Patrick-Hill-55118" target="_blank">Patrick Hill</a></b> and a couple other coaches that recruited me at other universities and are now here,” Johnson said.</p>

