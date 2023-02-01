Read full article on original website
Mike Woodson Canceled Recruiting Visit To Purdue After Conversation With Bob Knight
Mike Woodson has been around the Indiana-Purdue rivalry as a high school recruit, college athlete and now as the Hoosiers' coach. Ahead of Saturday's game, Woodson shared stories and thoughts on the history of the rivalry.
FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones
Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
The position situation that LSU's current 2024 commits walk into
LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival
Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime. Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of ...
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11605065" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087&channel=college-football&key=11605065&pcid=708e0bb1-6997-4790-9095-69ea42689087"></div><p></p><p></p><p class="p1">Head coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Deion-Sanders-4617" target="_blank">Deion Sanders</a></b> and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson who took a visit to Boulder last weekend.</p><p class="p1">“I’m most excited about just going there and being developed for the next level beyond college while helping the program win games,” Johnson told 247Sports.</p><p class="p1">“The people and of course it’s a beautiful city.”</p><p class="p1">On the prep level, Johnson is an outstanding high school quarterback throwing for 3,976 yards and 43 touchdowns with another 1,284 yards rushing and 17 scores as a junior. He is also one of the best quarter-milers in the state qualifying for state in the 400m dash.</p><p class="p1">Colorado has a roadmap for Johnson to play on both sides of the ball, something his future head coach has done throughout his career. He will start out in the secondary and as a return specialist. Sanders success as a head coach turning Jackson State into a champion has him loving the trajectory of the Buffaloes.</p><p class="p1">“He’s real straight forward and knows the blueprint for success,” Johnson said of Sanders. “He’s done it in his personal life and as coach at Jackson State.”</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://247sports.com/college/colorado/Season/2024-Football/Commits/" target="_blank">Johnson is commit No. 5 for Colorado early in the 2024 cycle</a> as they rise three spots to No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The visit this past weekend put the Buffaloes in pole position, calling it a “special place.</p><p class="p1">"It was better than I expected and I expected it to be great!" Johnson said. "This place is beautiful and special! The program is definitely moving in the right direction with Coach Prime and his staff. I got to me everyone who is a part of the staff and they all let me know how much of a priority I am!"</p><p class="p1">Johnson feels a connection with several Colorado staffers.</p><p class="p1">“I’m close with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Corey-Phillips-46101093" target="_blank">Corey Phillips</a></b>, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Patrick-Hill-55118" target="_blank">Patrick Hill</a></b> and a couple other coaches that recruited me at other universities and are now here,” Johnson said.</p>
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Peoria's top high school football player finds his college home right here in Illinois
Word to the wise, defensive coordinators of the Great Lakes Valley Conference: Good luck stopping Malachi Washington. The Peoria High all-state running back signed with McKendree University on Wednesday afternoon, taking his bruising running style to the southern Illinois Division-II program in Lebanon. The Bearcats are members of the Great...
National Signing Day: Every Pac-12 team’s most impactful 2023 signee
Following National Singing Day, all eyes are on how the incoming wave of players will impact their teams during the 2023 season. With that in mind, we listed the most impactful freshman or junior college transfer for each Pac-12 team. There were plenty of notable players to make their way to the conference this past season, but none have a more deeply followed route than Arizona State signee Jaden Rashada, a talented four-star quarterback who initially signed with Florida.
Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list
Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
Why Stephen Bardo thinks Illini are 'a second-weekend team'
College basketball analyst Stephen Bardo discusses what Illinois needs to do to reach its ceiling and why he thinks they're capable of a prolonged NCAA Tournament run.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis
Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
Illinois on Rise Coming into Iowa City
Illini Visit Hawkeyes Saturday Riding Three-Game Win Streak
Vols WR target names top 10, likes 'everything about' Tennessee
A wide-receiver target who visited Tennessee for the first time in October included the Vols on his list of favorites Friday afternoon.
A look at the reshuffled Ohio State 2024 Top Targets by position
With the 2023 recruiting season wrapped up for the Buckeyes it’s a good time to look at our Bucknuts 2024 Ohio State Top Targets. Now that the coaches have finished their January on the road recruiting, Bucknuts has reshuffled our 2024 Ohio State Top Targets list. The Buckeyes currently...
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
