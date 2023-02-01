Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Valley's Edge controversy: update on lawsuit and pending referendum
CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico Thursday for approving the Valley's Edge plan. Action News Now obtained a copy of the paperwork filed to the Butte County Courthouse. Valley's Edge will be built in a 1 1/2 square mile area in southeast Chico,...
actionnewsnow.com
NorCal Resist fixes broken brake lights for free
CHICO, Calif. - NorCal Resist was out on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Saturday afternoon fixing community member's broken car lights for free. NorCal Resist is a non-profit that focuses on immigration defense and community service. "Posting bail for people who are detained by ICE, reuniting families, we also...
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department receives grant to purchase single-dose Narcan applicators
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department was awarded grant funds to buy single-dose Narcan applicators for each officer. The funds come from grants the department applied for with the Community Foundation of the North State and the Redding Rancheria. Each uniformed officer will now carry a single dose of...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s blotter Jan. 26-29: Schoolyards are tough, cold brings plenty of problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 26-29 January 26. Don’t come...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
actionnewsnow.com
Wanted convicted murderer arrested after fight outside Torres Shelter
CHICO, Calif. - A man on parole completing a sentence for a murder in 1980 was arrested in Chico Friday morning after a fight broke out outside of the Torres Shelter, authorities say. Officers responded to the Torres Shelter around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a fight between two...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish dumpster fires in Chico Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Police are investigating several dumpster fires in the past two days in Chico. The Chico Fire Department told Action News Now they responded to a well-involved dumpster fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. Friday behind the Olive Garden off Business Lane. While crews were at the scene, they...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
actionnewsnow.com
A look inside the battle for Miller Mansion
CHICO, Calif. - If you have ever driven along the Esplanade in Chico you have probably wondered what the large white home is. On the property at 2185 Esplanade used to sit the Daniel Bidwell mansion, the half-brother of Chico's founder John, built in and around 1871. It was the second Bidwell Mansion that was dismantled, and now pieces of it decorate the current Miller Mansion.
SFist
Lake Oroville Is On Its Way to Filling Up Again This Spring, After Several Dry Years
As a visual representation of where we stand in terms of drought and water resources, you can't do much better than Lake Oroville, the man-made reservoir in Butte County that is the second largest in the state. Photos of Lake Oroville, with boats floating in what looked like a puddle...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Oroville's Town Market
One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night. One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
A New Day in Tehama County – Supervisors and Sheriff’s Office Show Marked Improvement
And just like that, the pasture is dry again. More rain is on the way – at least that’s what the weatherfolks say – so don’t feel guilty about enjoying the sunshine. If future precipitation could come without the words torrential or flood being used, that would be nice, too. No sense watching it all flow downstream.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
Local grocery store in Butte County closes
A popular local grocery store in Butte County closed this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Holiday Market in Paradise permanently closed, according to local sources.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after car crashes into Chico home
CHICO, Calif. 9:40 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic control is in effect along W. East Avenue in Chico after a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning. The southwest lanes are closed for emergency vehicles. Authorities at the scene say no one was injured in the collision. The crash was near...
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
Comments / 2