Chico, CA

Valley's Edge controversy: update on lawsuit and pending referendum

CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico Thursday for approving the Valley's Edge plan. Action News Now obtained a copy of the paperwork filed to the Butte County Courthouse. Valley's Edge will be built in a 1 1/2 square mile area in southeast Chico,...
CHICO, CA
NorCal Resist fixes broken brake lights for free

CHICO, Calif. - NorCal Resist was out on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Saturday afternoon fixing community member's broken car lights for free. NorCal Resist is a non-profit that focuses on immigration defense and community service. "Posting bail for people who are detained by ICE, reuniting families, we also...
CHICO, CA
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area

CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
CHICO, CA
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
PARADISE, CA
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
RED BLUFF, CA
Wanted convicted murderer arrested after fight outside Torres Shelter

CHICO, Calif. - A man on parole completing a sentence for a murder in 1980 was arrested in Chico Friday morning after a fight broke out outside of the Torres Shelter, authorities say. Officers responded to the Torres Shelter around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a fight between two...
CHICO, CA
Firefighters extinguish dumpster fires in Chico Friday morning

CHICO, Calif. - Police are investigating several dumpster fires in the past two days in Chico. The Chico Fire Department told Action News Now they responded to a well-involved dumpster fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. Friday behind the Olive Garden off Business Lane. While crews were at the scene, they...
CHICO, CA
A look inside the battle for Miller Mansion

CHICO, Calif. - If you have ever driven along the Esplanade in Chico you have probably wondered what the large white home is. On the property at 2185 Esplanade used to sit the Daniel Bidwell mansion, the half-brother of Chico's founder John, built in and around 1871. It was the second Bidwell Mansion that was dismantled, and now pieces of it decorate the current Miller Mansion.
CHICO, CA
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
OROVILLE, CA
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
No injuries after car crashes into Chico home

CHICO, Calif. 9:40 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic control is in effect along W. East Avenue in Chico after a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning. The southwest lanes are closed for emergency vehicles. Authorities at the scene say no one was injured in the collision. The crash was near...
CHICO, CA
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

