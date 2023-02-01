Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Bonham celebrates 175 years
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- People filled up the Bonham City Council room and city hall building as the mayor and a few others gave an opening speech into the years celebrations. Although February 2 was the official day, they celebrated on the third because icy weather moved celebrations to Friday.
KTEN.com
Southmayd firefighters hosting Saturday fundraiser
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KTEN) — It's been a cold week, so why not warm up Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast for a good cause?. "Unfortunately, emergencies don't care about the economy," said Southmayd Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brent Thetford. "Calls keep coming in; our expenses associated with making calls doesn't go down because of the economy ... We have equipment that breaks down, gets used up, that we have to replace and repair. So we still have the same operating costs as a big metropolitan department... just without the payroll."
WFAA
Denton fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Oklahoma, police say
DENTON, Texas — A man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in Denton was arrested in Oklahoma on Saturday morning, Denton police said in a news release. The Denton Police Department (DPD) said officers were flagged down at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3500 block of N. Elm Street regarding a man who had been stabbed in the chest at a residence in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later declared dead from the stab wounds.
KTEN.com
Hotel room catches fire Saturday morning
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Saturday morning, Sherman police and fire responded to a structure fire call at the Quality Suites. Room 112 on the first floor of the Quality Suites was engulfed in flames after a couch caught fire and quickly spread throughout the room. According to police, two people...
KTEN.com
Habitat for Humanity plans another Grayson County home
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson County Habitat for Humanity said their annual Habi-Taters fundraiser was a success. We're told some 250 people attended the January 21 event, and enough money was raised to fund about half the construction materials for the organization's next home. Executive director Laurie Mealy said...
KTEN.com
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KXII.com
A man sent to the hospital after hotel room catches fire
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One man in Sherman was sent to the hospital after their hotel room caught fire. Saturday around 4:30 a.m. both Sherman Police and Fire responded to the Quality Suites in regards to a structure fire. Sherman Fire Chief Billy Bob Hartsfield tells News 12 that from the...
Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way
A good chuck of students had another day off school due to the snowy weather!
KXII.com
Sankofa Journey: a tour through Sherman’s former black business district
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Saturday, February 4th, Grayson United and the 1930 Sherman Riot Marker Committee are starting Black History Month off with a walking tour throughout Sherman’s former black business district. Grayson United member, Tangela Douglas said, “There’s a lot of history that we pass by every day...
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
Report: Man that killed Carrollton cop was driving with cruise control at 88mph
On October 18, Steve Nothem became the first Carrollton Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a car driven by 82-year old Phillip Parker of Carrollton
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
KTEN.com
Ice storm impact on Texoma business
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Many Texoma businesses were forced to close their doors during this week's lingering winter ice storm. "We lost 20 percent of our monthly revenue with being closed this week," said Brenda Dewald with Lost Street Brewery in Durant. Her establishment shut down for four consecutive...
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
Wow! Video Shows Boats on Fire in Rockwall, Texas at Chandler’s Landing Marina
To most people owning a boat would be a dream come true, to be able to get on the water whenever you want would be amazing. But the video that was taken yesterday at Chandler’s Landing Marina in Rockwall, Texas was anything except a dream come true. The video...
KXII.com
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County. In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Warm to start, cold to end… a January recap
(KTEN) – After an exceptionally warm start to the new year, the first month of 2023 had a brutally cold end. Record warmth hit Texoma with temperatures in the 80s on January 10 and January 11, allowing Sherman, Texas to break the record high temp for those two consecutive days.
KTEN.com
Truck crash jams traffic on icy Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on icy U.S. 75 Monday night, leading to a big backup. The Denison Police Department said the accident happened in the northbound lanes near the FM 84 exit. Authorities said a wrecker and the Texas Department of Transportation were at the scene.
