Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Habitat for Humanity plans another Grayson County home

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson County Habitat for Humanity said their annual Habi-Taters fundraiser was a success. We're told some 250 people attended the January 21 event, and enough money was raised to fund about half the construction materials for the organization's next home. Executive director Laurie Mealy said...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Bonham celebrates 175 years

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- People filled up the Bonham City Council room and city hall building as the mayor and a few others gave an opening speech into the years celebrations. Although February 2 was the official day, they celebrated on the third because icy weather moved celebrations to Friday.
BONHAM, TX
KTEN.com

Texomans remember Sherman Riot of 1930

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson United and the 1930 Sherman Riot Marker Committee are teaming up to remember an event that took place almost 93 years ago. On May 9, 1930, George Hughes — who was Black — was accused of sexually assaulting a white woman. He was later brought to the Grayson County Courthouse. That same day, a mob burned the courthouse to the ground.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Ice storm impact on Texoma business

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Many Texoma businesses were forced to close their doors during this week's lingering winter ice storm. "We lost 20 percent of our monthly revenue with being closed this week," said Brenda Dewald with Lost Street Brewery in Durant. Her establishment shut down for four consecutive...
DURANT, OK
fox4news.com

Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma

DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Denton fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Oklahoma, police say

DENTON, Texas — A man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in Denton was arrested in Oklahoma on Saturday morning, Denton police said in a news release. The Denton Police Department (DPD) said officers were flagged down at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3500 block of N. Elm Street regarding a man who had been stabbed in the chest at a residence in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later declared dead from the stab wounds.
DENTON, TX
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County. In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Changes coming to road signs in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — If you drive in Van Alstyne, pay close attention to road signs. The Texas Department of Transportation says yield signs at entrance and exit ramps along U.S. 75 frontage roads will be changed to stop signs next Tuesday, February 7. Drivers traveling on frontage...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KTEN.com

Warm to start, cold to end… a January recap

(KTEN) – After an exceptionally warm start to the new year, the first month of 2023 had a brutally cold end. Record warmth hit Texoma with temperatures in the 80s on January 10 and January 11, allowing Sherman, Texas to break the record high temp for those two consecutive days.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Hotels fill up during ice storm

(KTEN) -- Hotel managers across Texoma saw a significant jump in bookings this week. Along with more visitors, the hotels were forced to accommodate their workers and even some of their families, to keep them safe and ensure they would have staffing for this busy week. A number of people...
DURANT, OK
CBS DFW

As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
PLANO, TX
kaynewscow.com

Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case

BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
BILLINGS, OK

