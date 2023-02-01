No rep company at Arvada Center next season

The Arvada Center has some changes coming to the way it programs live theater next season, Artistic Director of Theatre Lynne Collins confirmed Wednesday. But they won’t be permanent.

The Arvada Center, which is best known for its large-scale musicals like the recent “Into the Woods,” went old-school in 2016, when it committed to performing its non-musical (straight) plays in repertory – meaning it would now present up to three plays at the same time, performed on alternating days by a small core company of the same actors.

But when the 2023-24 season is announced next month, Collins said, it will not include plays performing in repertory – therefore no repertory company of actors will be hired for the season.

“We will take a break from rep next season,” Collins said. That’s because she’s planning to stage an as-yet unnamed immersive musical in the Arvada Center’s smaller studio theater, where the plays are usually staged. Simply put, “the time and costs associated with trying that will make the rep company not work for us next season,” she said. “But the following year, we have every intention of bringing it back. The way we look at it, as we plan each new season, we don’t have to be tied to any one way of doing things.”

For decades, rep companies were the hallmark of the American regional theater movement, including the Denver Center Theatre Company. But a variety of economic, social and artistic factors have long since made permanent resident companies impractical . The main reason being that a small, fixed company of actors limits the scope of plays you might be able to present over a season, at a time when audiences are expecting wider representation in their cultural offerings.

But the rep format has become a signature at the Arvada Center, where coming up next will be repertory stagings of Thornton Wilder’s classic “Our Town” (Feb. 24-May 21) and Karen Zacarías’ modern comedy “The Book Club Play” (March 17-May 18). There will be 13 actors in “Our Town,” and seven of them will make up the entire cast of “The Book Club Play.”

The Arvada Center’s seasonal rep contracts are considered among the best jobs any local actor can land, because that means longer periods of sustained employment in a nomadic field that essentially requires artists to find a new job every few months – for life. Rep can be a treat for loyal subscribers as well, Collins said. “Lots of our patrons become really attached to our rep actors over a number of plays.”

And then there is COVID, which has made it extremely challenging for performing-groups of all kinds to lure patrons back inside. Attendance at the Arvada Center’s rep company plays was down 30 percent in 2021-22 compared to the same period before the pandemic.

Those who want a taste of the rep vibe will have their opportunity this spring.

“Our Town,” one of the best-known of all American plays, explores the concept of eternity through ordinary lives in small-town Grover's Corner, N.H. “The Book Club Play” follows a documentary filmmaker who follows a devoted book club. It’s been described as “like ‘Lord of the Flies ’ – with wine and dip.”

“Our Town is a perfect play, and in our production, (director) Geoffrey Kent is completely leaning into the language, the universality and the humanity of the story without the use of theatrical excess in any way,” Collins said. “And ‘The Book Club Play’ is a really funny story performed by a cast of smart, silly, comic actors. Karen Zacarías can write a great joke and still allow some really great conversations to happen at the same time.”

Arvada Center leadership plan

When Collins was named to her newly created position of Artistic Director of Theatre in May, she said her first order of business would be to hire an Associate Artistic Director not only to join her, but to eventually succeed her. While that hasn’t happened, Collins said – it will. She’s taking her time in part because you only get one chance to make the right decision.

“I need some time and brain space to really think through what this position is, and what the Arvada Center is looking for in a leader that I see being here well past my time,” she said. “That is a big set of questions we have to look at as an organization. But the position is budgeted, and it will be filled when the time is right.”