ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

No rep company at Arvada Center next season

By John Moore, Senior Arts Journalist,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LavaL_0kZPZD8d00

The Arvada Center has some changes coming to the way it programs live theater next season, Artistic Director of Theatre Lynne Collins confirmed Wednesday. But they won’t be permanent.

The Arvada Center, which is best known for its large-scale musicals like the recent “Into the Woods,” went old-school in 2016, when it committed to performing its non-musical (straight) plays in repertory – meaning it would now present up to three plays at the same time, performed on alternating days by a small core company of the same actors.

But when the 2023-24 season is announced next month, Collins said, it will not include plays performing in repertory – therefore no repertory company of actors will be hired for the season.

“We will take a break from rep next season,” Collins said. That’s because she’s planning to stage an as-yet unnamed immersive musical in the Arvada Center’s smaller studio theater, where the plays are usually staged. Simply put, “the time and costs associated with trying that will make the rep company not work for us next season,” she said. “But the following year, we have every intention of bringing it back. The way we look at it, as we plan each new season, we don’t have to be tied to any one way of doing things.”

For decades, rep companies were the hallmark of the American regional theater movement, including the Denver Center Theatre Company. But a variety of economic, social and artistic factors have long since made permanent resident companies impractical . The main reason being that a small, fixed company of actors limits the scope of plays you might be able to present over a season, at a time when audiences are expecting wider representation in their cultural offerings.

But the rep format has become a signature at the Arvada Center, where coming up next will be repertory stagings of Thornton Wilder’s classic “Our Town” (Feb. 24-May 21) and Karen Zacarías’ modern comedy “The Book Club Play” (March 17-May 18). There will be 13 actors in “Our Town,” and seven of them will make up the entire cast of “The Book Club Play.”

The Arvada Center’s seasonal rep contracts are considered among the best jobs any local actor can land, because that means longer periods of sustained employment in a nomadic field that essentially requires artists to find a new job every few months – for life. Rep can be a treat for loyal subscribers as well, Collins said. “Lots of our patrons become really attached to our rep actors over a number of plays.”

And then there is COVID, which has made it extremely challenging for performing-groups of all kinds to lure patrons back inside. Attendance at the Arvada Center’s rep company plays was down 30 percent in 2021-22 compared to the same period before the pandemic.

Those who want a taste of the rep vibe will have their opportunity this spring.

“Our Town,” one of the best-known of all American plays, explores the concept of eternity through ordinary lives in small-town Grover's Corner, N.H. “The Book Club Play” follows a documentary filmmaker who follows a devoted book club. It’s been described as “like ‘Lord of the Flies ’ – with wine and dip.”

“Our Town is a perfect play, and in our production, (director) Geoffrey Kent is completely leaning into the language, the universality and the humanity of the story without the use of theatrical excess in any way,” Collins said. “And ‘The Book Club Play’ is a really funny story performed by a cast of smart, silly, comic actors. Karen Zacarías can write a great joke and still allow some really great conversations to happen at the same time.”

Arvada Center leadership plan

When Collins was named to her newly created position of Artistic Director of Theatre in May, she said her first order of business would be to hire an Associate Artistic Director not only to join her, but to eventually succeed her. While that hasn’t happened, Collins said – it will. She’s taking her time in part because you only get one chance to make the right decision.

“I need some time and brain space to really think through what this position is, and what the Arvada Center is looking for in a leader that I see being here well past my time,” she said. “That is a big set of questions we have to look at as an organization. But the position is budgeted, and it will be filled when the time is right.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

Losing Larimer: The Uncertain Future of Denver’s Most Iconic Block

On the morning of May 1, 2021, David Prebble’s phone rang. His wife, sounding shaky and panicked, begged him to get to their Larimer Square storefront. During the night, a fire had broken out in the building and burned a neighboring business’ interior before firefighters were able to douse the flames at 3:36 a.m. But now, Veronica told her husband, the inside of Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, the couple’s boutique specializing in 19th- and 20th-century estate and designer jewelry, smelled heavily of smoke.
DENVER, CO
Rick Zand

Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip Bailey

Denver native Philip Bailey, early member of Earth, Wind & Fire, went on to win 7 Grammy Awards, and places in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His 1984 duet with Phil Collins, "Easy Lover," won an MTV Video Music Award and earned a Grammy nomination.
DENVER, CO
Westword

BookBar Shutters, and Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

This week saw the closure of some longtime staples, including BookBar, a hybrid book store and wine bar that closed after a decade on Tennyson Street. Owner Nicole Sullivan was transparent about how difficult it's been for the business to turn a profit through the pandemic; the final hurdle was this year's increase in minimum wage.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Club provides support for neurodiverse students at CSU

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Going out on your own and heading off to college can be intimidating. "You're not with your parents. You're not with the things that make you comfortable and when you have a learning difference that's magnified by like ten," said Anna Higgins, sophomore at Colorado State University.
FORT COLLINS, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s most Popular Brunch Restaurants

Boulder, Colorado is known for its vibrant food scene and focus on sustainable, locally-sourced cuisine. The city has earned recognition for its food culture, including being named one of the “Foodiest Small Towns in America” by Bon Appétit magazine. In addition, several individual restaurants in Boulder have received awards and accolades, including James Beard Award nominations for local chefs.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

10 new Red Rocks concerts announced

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season. Shane Smith and the Saints, Chromeo and Hot Chip, Tori Amos, Barenaked Ladies, the Global Dub Festival, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Oliver Tree, The Revivalists, Opiuo, and Young the Giant have announced concerts at the venue.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

DougCo leaders have high hopes for incoming Legacy Campus

The Douglas County School District is preparing to open its brand new career and technical education campus this fall.  Renovations of the Legacy Campus are about halfway done. The building is the former Wildlife Experience building in Parker near Peoria and Lincoln Avenue.  "This is a 176,000 square-foot facility and well over half of the building is turning into state-of-the-art classroom spaces for all of our industry programs," said Dr. Rex Corr, Legacy Campus director.  The district purchased the building from CU in 2021 with money from a bond approved by voters in 2018. The building will open in August...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Westword

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Restaurant That Opened and Closed in January

January temperatures might have been frigid, but metro Denver's dining scene was as hot as ever, with more than thirty openings. From Coark Collective, a new food hall focused on Korean specialties, to a Chinese/Indian concept (Inchin's), to spots serving ramen, hot pot and more, the area's Asian culinary options continue to grow at a rapid pace, particularly in suburbs ranging from Centennial to Broomfield and Aurora. (A new event is the ideal occasion for exploring many of these spots: the first-ever Mile High Asian Food Week, February 22 to 26.)
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

STEAD School keeps striving for innovative education

Several sophomores huddled into an office, laptops open, ready to pitch their latest project idea: a flea-market style event at their school selling specialty products made right on campus. They wanted to give peers a way to sell items like honey, beeswax chap sticks and other goods they’ve produced as students at the agriculture-based STEAD School.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
northfortynews

Animal Friends Alliance hosts Grand Opening Event at New Shelter

Animal Friends Alliance announced its new shelter grand opening on Saturday, January 28. The Alliance’s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together, raised $2.8 million dollars and made the dream of providing better care for animals a reality. This expansion includes a cat shelter, enrichment center, new central lobby, and additional animal care facilities at the Taft Hill Road location, unifying Animal Friends Alliance’s sheltering and adoption programs and allowing the organization to help more dogs and cats each year.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Metro Denver residents experience mail delays

COLORADO, USA — Mail delivery woes have been plaguing mountain towns so much that lawmakers are getting involved, and a lawsuit is being considered. But, it's not just a mountain issue. The problems in Summit County and other mountain communities were just the first to come to light. Mail...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Before & After: A Cherry Hills Home Refresh for a Family of 2 Adults, 4 Kids, and 5 Bulldogs

By the time Littleton natives Becky and Chris Morley decided to embark on the renovation of their Cherry Hills home, they’d already been living there for five years. Although they didn’t build the house or choose its original finishes, they loved the space—and the memories they’d made there with their four boys and five bulldogs—as if they had. They liked the home’s spaciousness, the pool, and the inviting appeal of the stone-walled parlor and great room. “We’ve always appreciated the look of a Mediterranean house, and this one had a feeling of grandness but at the same time was very cozy,” Becky says. But wear and tear inflicted by its 11 active occupants was evident. It was time for a refresh.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy