Arts Fest Montana has helped paint Downtown Great Falls for four years, and now one of the murals is gaining worldwide attention. Some murals on buildings in Great Falls just demand for you to stop and stare at them, and now one of the Arts Fest Murals made it on a list for one of the top 100 murals in the world for 2022 from Street Art Cities.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO