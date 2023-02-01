ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape

It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska wrestling dominates in weekend duals at Illinois and Purdue

Nebraska wrestling produced back-to-back dominant road outings against Illinois and Purdue. The Huskers defeated the Fighting Illini, 27-19, and the Boilermakers, 22-12, for their second and third-straight victories. In Friday night’s action against Illinois, Nebraska senior Liam Cronin recorded seven takedowns in the 125-pound bout to defeat Fighting Illini redshirt...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class by the numbers

LINCOLN — The first commit for the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class didn’t last. And the last commit for the class didn’t get a scholarship until 72 hours before Signing Day. That’s the portrait for coach Matt Rhule’s first class at NU. Excluding transfers, it is 28...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road

The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
LINCOLN, NE
beckersspine.com

5 things to know about Nebraska Spine + Pain Centers

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Centers has been serving patients in the region since 1963. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Nebraska Spine offers spine, pain management, orthopedic, physical therapy and neurological services. 2. Nebraska Spine has 11 practicing physicians on staff. 3. The practice offers...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
NEBRASKA STATE

