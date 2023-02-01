Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape
It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
Morning Mash: 31 reps from Husker signee; the Raiola race; local speed quashing narrative; Elza interview
Welcome to the Morning Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. The man said he was aiming to hit 30 before he arrived in Lincoln in May. Big Jason Maciejczak is already at 31. Seriously, check out what...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: As calendar shifts to February, eyes aren't on Hoiberg. They're on Nebraska's CEO
LINCOLN — Here we are again. What year is it?. Two season-ending injuries have hijacked a fun Nebraska basketball season full of hope and returned it to an all-too-familiar trudge to March. If it’s February, the debates have already started: What to do with Coach Fred Hoiberg?. That’s...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Baseball captains, Trey Palmer keeps impressing, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team is rolling right up to the start of their regular season. Practices started last week and on Friday, Will Bolt announced the five players who will be serving as the Nebraska baseball captains this year. One thing that is clear, is that Bolt is going...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska wrestling dominates in weekend duals at Illinois and Purdue
Nebraska wrestling produced back-to-back dominant road outings against Illinois and Purdue. The Huskers defeated the Fighting Illini, 27-19, and the Boilermakers, 22-12, for their second and third-straight victories. In Friday night’s action against Illinois, Nebraska senior Liam Cronin recorded seven takedowns in the 125-pound bout to defeat Fighting Illini redshirt...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class by the numbers
LINCOLN — The first commit for the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class didn’t last. And the last commit for the class didn’t get a scholarship until 72 hours before Signing Day. That’s the portrait for coach Matt Rhule’s first class at NU. Excluding transfers, it is 28...
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Tristan Alvano
Placekicker will come to Lincoln aiming to take starting job
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road
The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
Nebraska Football: 5 Must-Watch Sleepers from the Cornhuskers' 2023 Recruiting Class
These are some players that may currently be flying under the radar but could still end up being valuable contributors to come from Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers seeking to overcome turnover woes, end losing streak with home against against PSU
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska basketball is looking to get back on the winning track this weekend with a home game against Penn State. The Huskers have lost four straight, a streak that started with a loss to the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center. A big part of the...
Jeremy Pernell Ranks Nebraska Football’s 2023 Signees
Malachi Coleman, re-recruited by coach Matt Rhule, tops the list
Nebraska Falls Apart in Second Half but Survives Michigan State
Turnovers again plagued the Huskers
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about Nebraska Spine + Pain Centers
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Centers has been serving patients in the region since 1963. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Nebraska Spine offers spine, pain management, orthopedic, physical therapy and neurological services. 2. Nebraska Spine has 11 practicing physicians on staff. 3. The practice offers...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
klkntv.com
‘Jeopardy!’ legend Ken Jennings to headline Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The greatest “Jeopardy!’ player ever is coming to Nebraska this spring. Ken Jennings will headline the Nebraska Science Festival on April 6, delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence. In 2004, Jennings won a record 74 games and $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!”. But...
North Platte Telegraph
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
WOWT
Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment for the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Pillen says he is appointing Jim Scheer, the former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, to serve as the District 3 Regent. “Jim is a public servant...
Comments / 0