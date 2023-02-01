ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Janitor accidentally locked in Florida holding cell for 3 days

By Dylan Abad
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A 72-year-old janitorial worker from Orlando was accidentally locked inside an Orange County Courthouse holding cell for three days without food, according to an incident report obtained by Nexstar’s WFLA.

According to the report, provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a courthouse deputy came across an unaccompanied cleaning cart near a courtroom on the 23rd floor on Monday.

When the deputy walked over to investigate, they found a 72-year-old janitorial worker locked inside a holding cell. The janitor told the deputy she had been locked inside the cell for the last three days.

The woman explained she was cleaning the holding cell when the door shut behind her and locked her in. She said she knocked on the door and tried to pull it open but was unsuccessful. She also told deputies she wasn’t able to call for help because she had left her cellphone on her janitorial cart.

Authorities said there was no food in the cell; however, the woman was able to drink water from a small faucet on top of the cell’s toilet.

The woman told deputies she was diabetic and had not taken any insulin since becoming locked inside the cell. The woman was given food to help adjust her blood sugar levels but ultimately refused medical treatment and was taken home by an officer.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

