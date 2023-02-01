ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
Badger Herald

Criminal justice advocacy groups file lawsuit to keep measures off April ballot

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups intends to keep two Republican-sponsored measures off the ballot for the upcoming general election. The lawsuit argues the proposed measures were not submitted to the correct election officials on time, making them ineligible to appear on the April ballot, according to the Associated Press.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Meter keeps running on sham election investigation

It was one of the biggest boondoggles in Wisconsin history, and it keeps getting bigger. Taxpayers spent more than a million dollars investigating what didn’t exist; fraud in the last presidential election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate alleged fraud in the 2020 contest. Over 14 months, the sham investigation uncovered no evidence of voter fraud. However it did lead to contempt charges against both Vos and Gableman, as both refused to refuse open records requests into the investigation. The investigation finally came to an end when Vos fired Gableman, but not before the cost of the probe topped $1.1 million. However, even though the probe is over, the meter is still running on all the legal bills. That is because Vos and Gableman continue to drag out open records requests from a liberal watchdog group, which, according to wispolitics.com, has raised the cost of the investigation to over $2 million. That number will continue to climb the longer this drags out. Vos needs to comply with the records request so this boondoggle can finally come to an end.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths

Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow has overseen more drug-induced homicide cases over the last five years than any of her Waukesha County colleagues, state court records show. Dorow has frequently told drug users and drug dealers they must be held responsible for providing the drugs that ultimately killed another person […] The post Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Landlord and tenant issues top Wisconsin consumer complaints list

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 2,000 complaints were filed with the state in 2022 when it comes to landlord and tenant issues. It topped the annual list of Top Ten Consumer Complaints released by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. “Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
starjournalnow.com

Top ten Wisconsin consumer complaints of 2022

MADISON – As Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance and resources each year. In 2022, DATCP worked to resolve more than 11,000 consumer complaints, successfully reached settlements in several investigations, and returned millions of dollars to Wisconsin consumers.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy