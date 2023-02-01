ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1233%

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants. The fourth individual, Damian Plumley, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant for the sale and...
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening

POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
Details emerge in alleged Sandpoint patricide

A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J. Owens, 26, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years

A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
