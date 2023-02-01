Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pair Arrested in Spokane After Allegedly Stealing More than $20,000 in Merchandise Over the Last Three Months
SPOKANE - Earlier this week, two suspects were arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $23,000 in merchandise from two different stores in the Spokane and Spokane Valley area over the past three months. The Spokane Police Department's Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) arrested 35-year-old Brandon M. Stoddard and 22-year-old Monica M....
KREM
Suspect in 2021 murder of Spokane mother sentenced to 36 years behind bars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 is intentionally not sharing the victims' last names to protect the child's privacy. A Spokane man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her young daughter in 2021 was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday and 36 months in community custody after his release.
KXLY
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2020 murder
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Friday, 28-year-old Demetrius Cawthrorne was sentenced to 12 years in prison for second-degree murder. Spokane Police say Cawthorne was responsible for the murder of Taurus Ogletree in June 2020.
KHQ Right Now
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
KXLY
Four people arrested in Spokane Valley, possible counterfeit fentanyl seized
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Wednesday morning as part of a months-long fentanyl investigation. Spokane County SWAT and the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit served a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street near South Bowdish Road around 6 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager's name.
Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1233%
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants. The fourth individual, Damian Plumley, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant for the sale and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening
POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Wife in Spokane is Also Convicted of Second Murder
SPOKANE - A 38-year-old Spokane man who was previously convicted of killing his ex-wife has now been convicted of a second murder. On January 30, 2023, Nathan O. Beal was convicted of pre-meditated 1st degree murder in Spokane Superior Court for the shooting death of 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull. The homicide happened nearly three years ago.
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Details emerge in alleged Sandpoint patricide
A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J. Owens, 26, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
kpq.com
Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years
A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
8-year-old found dead in U-Haul in South Dakota was reportedly zip-tied, beaten with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Court documents allege a 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman zip-tied the woman’s adopted daughter before the young girl died, then drove around with the body for several weeks. Mandie Miller and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota, after they allegedly contacted the local...
KXLY
ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
Comments / 0