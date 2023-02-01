Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for the week of Feb. 6-10
(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
ffxnow.com
County starts visualizing region’s first transportation plan with goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions
The clock is ticking for Fairfax County and the D.C. region to adopt a new transportation plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This past June, the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) approved Visualize 2045 — a regional transportation plan that runs through 2045 and must be updated every four years, as mandated by the federal government.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Fire Department Gets Grant for Cancer Screenings — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department recently got a $450,000 grant from FEMA to support free cancer screenings for all workers, some of whom are currently diagnosed. Firefighters face a 9% higher risk of getting cancer, and one Fairfax County firefighter died last year. [FCFRD, NBC4]
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 3, 2023
Good Friday evening! Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 10869 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 3, 2023)…. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
ffxnow.com
Vienna Town Council cuts pickleball hours at Glyndon Park, urging use of quieter paddles
Getting court time at Glyndon Park in Vienna may be tougher going forward for pickleball players. In the hopes of alleviating noise complaints from nearby residents, the Vienna Town Council approved a significant reduction in playing time for the increasingly popular sport at the 11-acre park’s four courts during its Monday (Jan. 23) meeting.
Inside Nova
Fairfax approves safety improvements study after deadly crash on Lee Chapel Road
Following a crash that killed two teenagers and left a third in critical condition, lawmakers in Fairfax County are asking transportation officials to look into safety improvements on Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Supervisor Pat Herrity's board matter, which orders the...
Driver crashed through fence, became trapped in car in Fairfax
A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.
ffxnow.com
New study analyzes potential Tysons-Maryland transit connections on Beltway’s south side
The Fairfax Board of Supervisors recently got a preview of what future transit connections between Tysons and Maryland could look like. At a transportation committee meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Todd Horsley, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s director of Northern Virginia Transit Programs, presented a study of how transit could make use of the I-495 Express Lanes being extended from Springfield across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Fairfax County (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 145 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $152,500 while the most expensive was $4,250,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 262 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at...
ffxnow.com
Infrared fitness center opens in Herndon’s Woodland Crossing
Hotworx, a fitness studio that offers 24/7 infrared workouts, has opened in Woodland Crossing in the Herndon area. Located at 2310 Woodland Crossing Drive in Suite G, the business gives customers access to workouts in a sauna-like room. Customers can sign up for half-hour isometric workouts and 15-minute High Intensity...
wvtf.org
Surprising trends in Virginia's population
The latest review of population trends in the Commonwealth offers several surprises. First, says demographer Hamilton Lombard, people are fleeing Northern Virginia. “The rise in housing prices – Northern Virginia has the most expensive housing on the east coast – is almost certainly a factor in helping push more people out. Since 2020 from Manassas to Potomac, that section of Northern Virginia has lost population.”
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County gets funds to preserve historically significant map marking Alexandria boundaries
A newly awarded grant will help the Fairfax County Circuit Court preserve some historical records dating back to the 18th century, including one map that laid out the battlefield in a small legal war between the county and Alexandria City. The 4-foot-long, 3-foot-tall Alexandria Annexation Map was impossible to fully...
ffxnow.com
FCPS school bus tire catches fire in Pimmit Hills, students evacuated
A Fairfax County Public Schools bus had a tire catch fire while on Route 7 yesterday (Wednesday), causing some alarm in the surrounding Pimmit Hills neighborhood. The tire fire occurred around 11:42 a.m. on Leesburg Pike in front of the Trader Joe’s shopping center near Pimmit Drive, as first reported by the Falls Church News-Press.
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
Inside Nova
Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall
Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
ffxnow.com
Ice sculptures coming to Reston Town Center in inaugural event
Intricate ice sculptures are coming to Reston Town Center’s outdoor skating rink at the inaugural Ice-travaganza event tomorrow (Saturday). The event, which is free and open to all, will also include a live carving demonstration, hot chocolate, s’mores, a photo booth and a DJ, according to event organizers.
Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
