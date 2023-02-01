ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for the week of Feb. 6-10

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:
CULPEPER, VA
Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
County starts visualizing region’s first transportation plan with goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

The clock is ticking for Fairfax County and the D.C. region to adopt a new transportation plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This past June, the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) approved Visualize 2045 — a regional transportation plan that runs through 2045 and must be updated every four years, as mandated by the federal government.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Morning Notes

Fire Department Gets Grant for Cancer Screenings — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department recently got a $450,000 grant from FEMA to support free cancer screenings for all workers, some of whom are currently diagnosed. Firefighters face a 9% higher risk of getting cancer, and one Fairfax County firefighter died last year. [FCFRD, NBC4]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 3, 2023

Good Friday evening! Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 10869 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 3, 2023)…. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
New study analyzes potential Tysons-Maryland transit connections on Beltway’s south side

The Fairfax Board of Supervisors recently got a preview of what future transit connections between Tysons and Maryland could look like. At a transportation committee meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Todd Horsley, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s director of Northern Virginia Transit Programs, presented a study of how transit could make use of the I-495 Express Lanes being extended from Springfield across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Infrared fitness center opens in Herndon’s Woodland Crossing

Hotworx, a fitness studio that offers 24/7 infrared workouts, has opened in Woodland Crossing in the Herndon area. Located at 2310 Woodland Crossing Drive in Suite G, the business gives customers access to workouts in a sauna-like room. Customers can sign up for half-hour isometric workouts and 15-minute High Intensity...
HERNDON, VA
Surprising trends in Virginia's population

The latest review of population trends in the Commonwealth offers several surprises. First, says demographer Hamilton Lombard, people are fleeing Northern Virginia. “The rise in housing prices – Northern Virginia has the most expensive housing on the east coast – is almost certainly a factor in helping push more people out. Since 2020 from Manassas to Potomac, that section of Northern Virginia has lost population.”
VIRGINIA STATE
FCPS school bus tire catches fire in Pimmit Hills, students evacuated

A Fairfax County Public Schools bus had a tire catch fire while on Route 7 yesterday (Wednesday), causing some alarm in the surrounding Pimmit Hills neighborhood. The tire fire occurred around 11:42 a.m. on Leesburg Pike in front of the Trader Joe’s shopping center near Pimmit Drive, as first reported by the Falls Church News-Press.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn

The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
ASHBURN, VA
Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall

Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
LEESBURG, VA
Ice sculptures coming to Reston Town Center in inaugural event

Intricate ice sculptures are coming to Reston Town Center’s outdoor skating rink at the inaugural Ice-travaganza event tomorrow (Saturday). The event, which is free and open to all, will also include a live carving demonstration, hot chocolate, s’mores, a photo booth and a DJ, according to event organizers.
RESTON, VA
Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

