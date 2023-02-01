Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When LeBron James was pulling up his dribble to float an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, or diving into the stands in an attempt to regain the ball for the Lakers, he appeared far more concerned with immediate team goals than making NBA history. Yet,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Irving to miss Nets' game Saturday, day after trade request
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, a day after he told the team he would like to be traded. The Nets said Irving's absence was due to right calf soreness, adding him to the injury report for their game against Washington. Irving had not been listed on the report either Friday night or Saturday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42 as Thunder blow out Rockets
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder took what coach Mark Daigneault called a "bloodthirsty mentality" into Saturday's rematch with the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out Houston 153-121.
Citrus County Chronicle
Leonard has 35 points, Clippers outlast Knicks 134-128 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Paul George added 30 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 134-128 in overtime Saturday night. After the Clippers lost a 17-point fourth quarter lead, Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer tied it at 115.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA's best record
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets won their third straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-108 on Saturday night. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and recorded the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thomas helps Nets rally from 23 down to beat Wizards 125-123
NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points...
Citrus County Chronicle
MVP Matthew Tkachuk lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game win
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ayton has 31 points and 16 rebounds, Suns beat Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 31 points and 16 rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 116-100 on Saturday night. The surging Suns have won eight of 10 games, including a victory at Boston on Friday night, and have help on the way with Devin Booker nearing his return. The three-time All-Star guard has been out since Christmas with a groin injury, but dunked in warmups in another sign that he's close to coming back.
Citrus County Chronicle
Antetokounmpo has triple-double; Bucks win 7th straight
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. “You kind of know what to expect from the Miami team," Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve played...
Citrus County Chronicle
Already short-handed Nets lose Curry, Morris to injuries
NEW YORK (AP) — The short-handed Brooklyn Nets lost guard Seth Curry and forward/center Markieff Morris to injuries during their game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Curry suffered a left adductor injury during the third quarter, and Morris had a sore left knee. The Nets announced neither...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gary Bettman defends NHL handling of Pride night situations
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at his state of the game news conference Saturday at All-Star Weekend defended the way the league and two teams handled situations that arose regarding Pride night celebrations. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not take part in warmups Jan. 18...
