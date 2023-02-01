Read full article on original website
Related
futurumresearch.com
Honeywell Revenue Hits $9.2B in Q4, up 6% from Q4 2021
Analyst Take: Honeywell’s revenue of $9.2 billion for Q4 2022 is laudable, especially as other tech and consumer vendors continue to experience their share of earnings misses in the overall market. Honeywell is again bucking that trend, showing its business acumen and good fortunes in a still challenging and recovering global marketplace.
futurumresearch.com
NXP Semiconductor Q4 2022 Revenues, up 9 Percent YoY – and Thoughts on What’s Ahead for the Semiconductor Manufacturer
Analyst Take: For calendar year 2022, NXP Semiconductor has weathered the macroeconomic turbulence that has plagued others in the semiconductor industry in recent months, which is illustrated by the company’s most recent quarter and full year revenues that increased 9 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Also, from 2019 to 2022, the company has grown its revenues from $8.9 billion in 2019 to $13.2 billion in 2022, a 14 percent compound annual growth rate. During the same period, the company has also managed to grow its GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margins 17 percent which is impressive.
futurumresearch.com
Juniper Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Earnings: Momentum is on Juniper’s Side
Analyst Take: Juniper’s Q4 2022 and FY 2022 results generated record revenue and strong profitability during the December quarter. Juniper non-GAAP gross and operating margin both exceeded the mid-point of its forecast and enabled the company to beat the mid-point of its non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) outlook. Juniper’s Q4 2022 financial highlights included:
futurumresearch.com
Oracle Retail Introduces New Pricing and Promotion Capabilities to Help Retailers Increase Sales
Analyst Take: The extension of Oracle’s Retail Cloud platform is good news for retailers. Consumers are bombarded with promotional messaging from brands on a daily basis, making it challenging for retailers to get – and keep — their attention. To address these challenges, Oracle Retail has introduced new cloud capabilities. Price Hub extends Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Services to automate the pricing process so retailers can easily make purchase price updates across thousands of products to maximize sales and margins. New promotion capabilities in Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Services help retailers drive incremental revenue and profitability by executing more personalized and compelling offers. These cloud services are running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Comments / 0