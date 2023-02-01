Analyst Take: For calendar year 2022, NXP Semiconductor has weathered the macroeconomic turbulence that has plagued others in the semiconductor industry in recent months, which is illustrated by the company’s most recent quarter and full year revenues that increased 9 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Also, from 2019 to 2022, the company has grown its revenues from $8.9 billion in 2019 to $13.2 billion in 2022, a 14 percent compound annual growth rate. During the same period, the company has also managed to grow its GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margins 17 percent which is impressive.

1 DAY AGO