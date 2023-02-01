ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
Inmate Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Joshua Scolman pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. No trial date was set at Monday’s arraignment. Scolman, 39, returns to court March 20 for a status conference, court records show. He’s charged with homicide and attempted homicide.
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
Daily Arrest Records - February 6. 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday February 6, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County officials continue to ask the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for nearly a month. Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen Friday, Jan. 13. Witnesses saw him walking north on a snowmobile crossing at Bennet Road. He was headed toward Benson Lake Road.
Wrightstown Teenager’s Family Raises Funds for Funeral Costs

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The family of a Wrightstown teenager is raising funds for her funeral, after the 17-year-old was found dead last week. After law enforcement searched for Daniela Velazquez for several days, she was found on Jan. 31, with sheriff’s officials saying she likely died of hypothermia.
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
Driver from Brown County dies in crash

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Near High Cliff State Park

CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot — the only person in the plane — and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
